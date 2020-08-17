Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes, 23, Looks So Grown Up Celebrating Singer’s 62nd Birthday In Jamaica

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has gone from a college co-ed to a glamorous young woman while helping her famous mom celebrate turning 62. They look like sisters in new photos.

Lourdes Leon Ciccone has grown up into the most gorgeous young woman. Madonna‘s oldest child was there in Jamaica to celebrate the Queen of Pop’s 62nd birthday on Aug. 16. The “Ray of Light” singer shared a series of Instagram photos from her festivities, including one of her seated on the arm of a red velvet sofa, with her arms around Lola’s waist (Lola is Lourde’s nickname). The youthful looking pop star and her 23-year-old daughter could have been mistaken for sisters rather than mother and daughter in the photo.

Lola used to strongly resemble a younger version of her famous mother, especially her with eyes and heavy eyebrows. But the former University of Michigan co-ed has dramatically reshaped her browns to a much thinner style, and wore just light blue shadow in the Instagram picture, going without heavy liner or lashes. As a result, she looked like a perfect blend of her mom and dad, Carlos Leon, 54. Keep swiping right in the below photo group to see the photos of Madonna and Lola.

Lola looked stunning in a tight blue strapless tube dress, which showed off her incredible dancer’s body. The sky blue color perfectly matched her light eye shadow. Lola wore her dark brunette locks pulled back in an updo, and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, a gold personalized necklace with her nickname “Lolita,” and a bright red clutch for a pop of color.

In one photo taken on the party bus en route to the event, Lourdes was seen wearing a white face mask since she was unable to socially distance from all of the other guests aboard, one of whom was DJ and Madonna’s music producer pal Diplo, 41. Another person who was featured prominently in Madonna’s photos was her young boyfriend, 26-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

Madge featured one photo sitting next to Ahla while holding his thigh with her hand. He sat next to the birthday girl on the party bus and in a third picture, the two held each other, with Madonna putting her arms around his waist and looking up at him with total adoration. What’s a 36-year age difference when the couple looked so happy! Fortunately, Lola is totally is completely cool with her mom dating someone who is only three years older than her.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Madonna’s daughter is totally used to her dating younger men. It’s not an issue for her and it’s just something she accepts as ‘normal’ for her mom. Madonna has Lourdes’ full support to be with whoever she chooses. And she gives her daughter the same respect.”