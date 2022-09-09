Madonna, 64, ‘Casually Dating’ Andrew Darnell, 23: She Doesn’t ‘Let Age Affect Her Decision’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Madonna has her eyes on a new man! After the 64-year-old pop superstar was reported to be getting cozy with Andrew Darnell, a 23-year-old model, HollywoodLife can confirm they are “casually dating” thanks to an EXCLUSIVE source. “Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all,” the insider divulged. “She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to.”

They added that while Madonna isn’t looking to get super serious with someone right now, Andrew is giving her exactly what she needs. “She is living her best life right now and is having fun. Andrew gives her the kind of passion that she wants in her life right now and after her recent split, she just wants to have fun,” the source explained. “It isn’t harming anyone, and Andrew is all about her. The two of them cannot keep their hands off each other when they are together, but this does not mean marriage to Madonna. She is done with all of that.”

The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker and 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, her former backup dancer, ended their three-year relationship in April. Since then, Madonna has reportedly been spotted with Andrew a handful of times and even cuddled up to him in an Instagram snapshot she shared over Labor Day Weekend, as seen above.

Madonna’s new romance comes shortly after she revealed getting married twice “wasn’t the best idea”. She made the admission in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Aug. 30 titled “Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions with Madonna”. The “Vogue” singer first tied the knot with Sean Penn in 1985, but their marriage quickly unraveled and they were divorced by 1990. She then married Guy Ritchie in 2000 and they welcomed two kids together: Rocco Ritchie, 22, and 16-year-old David Banda, who was adopted. They divorced in 2008.

Madonna has four other kids: Lourdes Leon, 25, whose father is fitness trainer Carlos Leon, and three children she adopted from Malawai: Mercy, 16, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.