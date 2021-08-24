Madonna Shares Rare New Photo Of Twin Daughters Stella & Estere To Celebrate Their 9th Birthday

The Queen of Pop shared the sweetest birthday tribute for her kids on their special day!

What better way to celebrate turning 9-years-old than with a love-filled tribute from your mom? Madonna, 63, shared the sweetest Instagram post on Aug. 24, a series of pictures to mark her twin daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone’s birthday.

Madonna shared several photos of her girls at various ages, wearing matching outfits, for the tribute, which you can see here. The photos capture the evolution of their style while highlighting their beaming personalities perfectly. “Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!! 🎂🎂🎉🎉🧨🧨💃🏿💃🏿🍕🍕🎁🎁❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹🔥🔥,” Madonna wrote. “2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. 🙏🏼. So Grateful to have them in my life. ♥️💙💜💗🖤💛💚💖❣️💕”

Fans immediately felt the love from the tribute and took to the comments to share their thoughts. “Can always feel the deep love that you have for your family through your pics,” one fan commented. “Happy birthday to the Twins!!!! My favorite turn-up queens!” another wrote.

The touching tribute spanned over 10 photos and ended with a recent pic of Madonna with her daughters from her very own birthday celebration in Italy on Aug. 16. For the occasion the singer shared a series of snapshots from her lavish celebration on Instagram that featured her younger dancer boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, 27, and her children.

The Queen of Pop and Ahlamalik were linked as an item when they were photographed leaving one of her concerts together in September 2019. However, it wasn’t until that December that the relationship was confirmed by Ahlamalik’s dad. At the time, he revealed that the two had already been together romantically for more than a year.

“Love has no age,” Ahlamalik’s dad, Drue, told TMZ at the time. “My son is livin’ la vida loca and I’m just happy for him.” While it’s unclear when or how these two took their relationship from a professional level to a romantic level, it’s apparent that they have been going strong ever since and have been spending more time together with her kids.

Madonna has been surrounded by love in all the right places. Whether it’s from her beau or her six children Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and the twins Estere and Stella, the singer has been sharing every moment on her socials.