Madonna Celebrates 63rd Birthday With Younger Boyfriend, 27, & Rarely Seen Kids In New Photos

madonna and her boyfriend
BACKGRID
Madonna Rock star Madonna sings as she opened her first national tour at night on in Seattle. She is known for her million-seller records and movie "Desperately Seeking Susan Madonna Pop Rock Singer, Seattle, USA
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - The eccentric hit-maker made a rare public appearance, strutting hand in hand with 26-year-old toyboy Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna was joined by her entire family as they turned out in force to support David Banda from the sidelines. Madge wore a black cowboy hat with a whale on it to contrast her all-white outfit. The 62-year-old displayed a mess of gold jewelry around her neck, which complemented nicely with her the jewel-encrusted grill across her teeth. **SHOT ON 05/02/2021**Pictured: Madonna, Ahlamalik WilliamsBACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Madonna Ahlamalik Williams leaving The Grand Rex in Paris. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624369_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in Paris. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624521_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
This is 63! Madonna is in Italy with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her children to celebrate her birthday.

Roman holiday! Madonna is celebrating her 63rd birthday with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her children in Italy. The singer shared a series of snapshots from the festivities on Instagram on her birthday on August 16 that featured her younger dancer boyfriend, 27, and her children.

“Let the Birthday Games Begin…………,” Madonna captioned the post on Monday. The slides feature the singer and her boyfriend sharing an ice cream and shots of her children Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Estere Ciccone, 8, and Stella Ciccone, 8. The singer is also mom to Mercy James, 15. (While Madonna shares daughter Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon and Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, respectively, her other four kiddos are adopted.)

The blended family appears to be having a magnifico time in Italia, as the “Vogue” singer shared a follow-up video from the birthday festivities on Monday set against some grand Italian music. “Happy birthday to me,” the singer says to the camera as she smokes a cigarette. The clip features footage from her birthday dinner and her holding her boyfriend of three years’ hand. “Mambo Italiano,” she captioned the video alongside a series of emojis, including the Italian flag and a birthday cake.

A week prior to the big day, Madonna called on her followers to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre in Malawi, the specialized children’s hospital that she founded in 2017. For her birthday, the singer said “the best gift you could give me” is to ensure that the children in the African country receive the care that they need by way of money donations for recovery beds.

US pop star Madonna sits with her adopted Malawian child Mercy James and daughter Lourdes during a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe. Madonna is currently on a week-long charity tour of the country where she has adopted two children. Lilongwe, MALAWI - 06/04/2010/Credit:LE FLOCH/SIPA/1004062053
Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon attend the premiere of "Nine" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
From left, David Banda, Mercy James, Madonna and Sean Penn arrives at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala Benefiting at the Montage Hotel on January 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It’s the count down to my birthday and I need your help to support,” Madonna wrote. “by adopting a bed  in the ward of the #MercyJamesCentre hospital in Malawi and we’ll name it in honor of your contribution. Together we will make a difference to the lives of these children.”

Of the 50 beds needed for the hospital, Madonna said, “I need them because I want to ensure that every child that comes into that hospital and has an operation or surgery of any kind has a bed to recuperate in afterwards and is taken care of… with the great team of people that we have available. I will name that bed after you.”