Madonna Celebrates 63rd Birthday With Younger Boyfriend, 27, & Rarely Seen Kids In New Photos

Roman holiday! Madonna is celebrating her 63rd birthday with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her children in Italy. The singer shared a series of snapshots from the festivities on Instagram on her birthday on August 16 that featured her younger dancer boyfriend, 27, and her children.

“Let the Birthday Games Begin…………,” Madonna captioned the post on Monday. The slides feature the singer and her boyfriend sharing an ice cream and shots of her children Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Estere Ciccone, 8, and Stella Ciccone, 8. The singer is also mom to Mercy James, 15. (While Madonna shares daughter Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon and Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, respectively, her other four kiddos are adopted.)

The blended family appears to be having a magnifico time in Italia, as the “Vogue” singer shared a follow-up video from the birthday festivities on Monday set against some grand Italian music. “Happy birthday to me,” the singer says to the camera as she smokes a cigarette. The clip features footage from her birthday dinner and her holding her boyfriend of three years’ hand. “Mambo Italiano,” she captioned the video alongside a series of emojis, including the Italian flag and a birthday cake.

A week prior to the big day, Madonna called on her followers to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre in Malawi, the specialized children’s hospital that she founded in 2017. For her birthday, the singer said “the best gift you could give me” is to ensure that the children in the African country receive the care that they need by way of money donations for recovery beds.

“It’s the count down to my birthday and I need your help to support,” Madonna wrote. “by adopting a bed in the ward of the #MercyJamesCentre hospital in Malawi and we’ll name it in honor of your contribution. Together we will make a difference to the lives of these children.”

Of the 50 beds needed for the hospital, Madonna said, “I need them because I want to ensure that every child that comes into that hospital and has an operation or surgery of any kind has a bed to recuperate in afterwards and is taken care of… with the great team of people that we have available. I will name that bed after you.”