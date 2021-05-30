Madonna’s Son David Banda, 15, Rocks White Dress For Epic Runway Strut: ‘Confidence Is Everything’

Madonna’s son David turned heads in a new video, as he strutted his stuff in a white silk dress and dark sunglasses. Watch the clip!

It seems pop legend Madonna, 62, is raising a future fashion icon! The “Vogue” hitmaker took to Instagram on May 29 to share a video of her 15-year-old son David Banda dressed in a long, flowing white silk dress along with matching white sneakers and oversized, dark shades. The teen looked ready to hit the runway in Milan or Paris as he strutted his stuff through the family home. Snap‘s 1990 hit song “The Power” played in the background, as David was heard saying, “It feels so free, you know what I mean!”

His proud mom captioned the clip, “Confidence is Everything,” which saw thousands of rave reviews from celebs like Kelly Ripa and Debi Mazar. “Omg I love him, look out Naomi,” one fan wrote, referencing supermodel Naomi Campbell, while another added, “David is everything … This is simply the best.”

Madonna is also a mom to 24-year-old Lourdes Leon who recently stunned in a gorgeous new photo with her superstar mother! The raven haired beauty proudly showed off her armpit hair while posing in a garden as she rocked a green, halterneck dress. “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you #lola,” Madonna captioned her April 10 snap, using the nickname for her eldest daughter, whom she shares with Cuban personal trainer Carlos Leon.

The up and coming fashionista was most recently seen in Tulum, Mexico on January 30. She turned heads when she hit up the beach in an orange string bikini with high-cut bottoms and a halter-style top with mid-waist tying straps. Lourdes was joined by her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, who wrapped his arms around her and shared a few sweet kisses.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently proved she looks as incredible as ever, when she shared a series of snaps with long, platinum blonde hair. “Damn I smell good………” she captioned her April 9 post. In the pics, the “Vogue” singer rocked a large, luxe green robe which featured a sizable hood. She also donned long, platinum blonde locks as she accessorized with oversized, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces.