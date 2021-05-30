Watch

Madonna’s Son David Banda, 15, Rocks White Dress For Epic Runway Strut: ‘Confidence Is Everything’

madonna
SplashNews
Lourdes Leon and Madonna arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri)
US pop star Madonna sits with her adopted Malawian child Mercy James and daughter Lourdes during a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe. Madonna is currently on a week-long charity tour of the country where she has adopted two children. Lilongwe, MALAWI - 06/04/2010/Credit:LE FLOCH/SIPA/1004062053
Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon attend the premiere of "Nine" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
From left, David Banda, Mercy James, Madonna and Sean Penn arrives at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala Benefiting at the Montage Hotel on January 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Madonna’s son David turned heads in a new video, as he strutted his stuff in a white silk dress and dark sunglasses. Watch the clip!

It seems pop legend Madonna, 62, is raising a future fashion icon! The “Vogue” hitmaker took to Instagram on May 29 to share a video of her 15-year-old son David Banda dressed in a long, flowing white silk dress along with matching white sneakers and oversized, dark shades. The teen looked ready to hit the runway in Milan or Paris as he strutted his stuff through the family home. Snap‘s 1990 hit song “The Power” played in the background, as David was heard saying, “It feels so free, you know what I mean!”

His proud mom captioned the clip, “Confidence is Everything,” which saw thousands of rave reviews from celebs like Kelly Ripa and Debi Mazar. “Omg I love him, look out Naomi,” one fan wrote, referencing supermodel Naomi Campbell, while another added, “David is everything … This is simply the best.”

Madonna is also a mom to 24-year-old Lourdes Leon who recently stunned in a gorgeous new photo with her superstar mother! The raven haired beauty proudly showed off her armpit hair while posing in a garden as she rocked a green, halterneck dress. “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you #lola,” Madonna captioned her April 10 snap, using the nickname for her eldest daughter, whom she shares with Cuban personal trainer Carlos Leon.

madonna
Madonna. Image: SplashNews

The up and coming fashionista was most recently seen in Tulum, Mexico on January 30. She turned heads when she hit up the beach in an orange string bikini with high-cut bottoms and a halter-style top with mid-waist tying straps. Lourdes was joined by her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, who wrapped his arms around her and shared a few sweet kisses.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently proved she looks as incredible as ever, when she shared a series of snaps with long, platinum blonde hair. “Damn I smell good………” she captioned her April 9 post. In the pics, the “Vogue” singer rocked a large, luxe green robe which featured a sizable hood. She also donned long, platinum blonde locks as she accessorized with oversized, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces.