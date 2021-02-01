Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Packs On The PDA With Her BF In A Bikini On The Beach

Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, looked sun-kissed and stunning in a string bikini while hitting up the beach in Tulum, Mexico! Check out the pics of the star with her boyfriend!

Lourdes Leon turned heads when she hit up the beach in Tulum, Mexico on January 30. The stunning 24-year-old daughter of pop star Madonna sported a burnt orange and patterned string bikini with a pair of cheeky bottoms and bikini top that featured halter and mid-waist tying straps. Lourdes was joined by her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia, who wrapped his arms around her and shared a few sweet kisses, which you can see here!

The twosome looked so incredibly loved up. They enjoyed a few drinks and took in the sunshine, sand and surf during their quiet getaway. Lourdes and her love have really been enjoying everything that Tulum has to offer on their vacation. And this isn’t even the first time that the stunner has been spotted enjoying the tropical location with her beau.

Following a lovely Thanksgiving holiday with her mom and younger siblings, Lourdes was spotted in Tulum with Jonathan in early December 2020. The starlet, who is looking more and more like her famous mom each and everyday, wore a green neon bikini top with a pair of black bottoms. Lourdes took a dip in the water and smiled at friends and her beloved partner during her swim.

Along with looking more like her mom as she continues to mature, Lourdes has also proven that she has definitely inherited her mother’s attitude! Lourdes went after haters and trolls and how left unsavory comments on a post featuring images of Lourdes modeling Juicy Couture. One commenter referred to the images as a “thirst trap.” Lourdes completely eviscerated haters with her epic clap backs, and a few even had to admit they didn’t see it coming!

Although Lourdes has grown up and matured in the public eye, she has seemingly handled her burgeoning fame with ease. The star is totally paving her own path, and fans absolutely love seeing more of her as the days go by. We cannot wait to see Lourdes back on IG or soaking up the sun in the near future!