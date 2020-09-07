Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes, 23, Looks Just Like Mom In New Adidas By Stella McCartney Campaign: Pics

Lourdes Leon was a dark-haired gorgeous sight to see while giving off Madonna vibes in brand new photos for the Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign.

Lourdes Leon, 23, looks just like her mom Madonna, 62, in her newest pics from the Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign! The brunette beauty posed in various outfits from the stylish Fall/Winter 2020 Workout Wardrobe collection, including a black and white patterned zip-up dress over a long-sleeved white zip-up top in one pic, and a white loose top with flared out short sleeves over a long-sleeved white zip-up top and baggy black pants that had a bow tied over the waist in another. She also had her long straight dark hair down and parted in the middle as she donned long nails with orange nail polish and her whole look reminded us of the dark-haired Madonna that showed up at different points in her career.

Lourdes’ latest campaign pics aren’t the first ones she’s showed off in her booming modeling career. The young star, whose father is Carlos Leon, 54, also appeared in a campaign for Jean Paul Gaultier last year and was a Miu Miu girl. She also made her runway debut for Gypsy Sport in 2018 after making an impression at New York Fashion Week, so she’s definitely racking up that resume. Unlike the other campaigns she’s been involved in, the Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign has allowed her to serve as a co-director and choreographer after she majored in Dance at the University of Michigan.

Part of her work as co-director for the campaign included working with Anna Pollack to select artists, performance artists, dancers, and drummers to join her for the photo shoot. “It’s great because, for the campaign, Anna and I had the freedom to create something that reflects that authenticity, working with a collective of friends who support us and share our values – dancing and moving in harmony in the wild wetlands just outside of New York City,” Lourdes said in a statement for the campaign, according to W magazine. Uzumaki Cepeda, Oumou Traore, Henry Chesley, Lynnette Paz, and Anysia Kym Batts were all part of her group.

With the Adidas campaign gig, Lourdes seems to be following in her younger brother Rocco Ritchie‘s footsteps. In 2016, the 20-year-old joined the #WangSquad, a part of Alexander Wang‘s collaboration with Adidas Originals, so it seems being in the spotlight is definitely in the blood!

Before Lourdes wowed in Stella’s fashion, she turned heads at Madonna’s 62nd birthday party in Jamaica. The “Like a Prayer” singer took to Instagram to share snapshots from the big day on Aug. 16 and in a couple of them, her oldest gal can be seen posing with her while looking stunning in a figure-flattering sleeveless blue dress. “Welcome to Jamaica……….🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲💛 #birthday #leo,” Madonna captioned the eye-catching post.