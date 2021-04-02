Madonna, 62, Wears Nothing & Just Covers Herself With Her Long Hair In Sexy New Pics

Age is just a number to Madonna, who stunned in brand new photos wearing absolutely nothing but her long blonde hair draped over her chest.

Madonna has been totally feeling herself lately when it comes to posting racy photos to her Instagram account. The 62-year-old “Express Yourself” singer did just that in an Apr. 2 post, where she appeared shirtless with her long blonde hair covering her bare chest. Madonna definitely knows good lighting, as her wrinkle-free face and body were visible and beautifully lit, with a darkened room and several orange lamps behind her.

In the first two photos, the pop icon was seen looking upwards with her big blue eyes. She sported long lashes and had a glossy, plumped up pout. There was literally not a single line or wrinkle across Madonna’s face, showing her skin to be completely flawless. She looked 22, not 62 in the photos.

In the second photo, Madonna showed off how even after four decades in the spotlight, she’s still pushing her sex symbol ways. The “Ray of Light” singer turned her body slightly and lifted up her right shoulder, which exposed the side of her bare breast. But with her hair cascading down her chest, she avoided violating Instagram’s no nudity policy. The only thing Madonna was wearing was a slew of necklaces and pendants around her neck.

The pop goddess wrote in the caption, “ Why do I have to Explain Everything……..” and she didn’t for those who adore her. Burberry Creative Director Riccardo Tisci left a series of flame emojis, while shoe designer Brian Atwood left a caption filled with red heart emojis. Ariana Grande did the same, as did plenty of other fans to show their love at how amazing Madonna looked in the photos.

Fan @favodore pointed out how Madonna has been serving up the sexy IG photos nonstop lately, commenting, “I have to say WOOOW for the 3rd time this week already,” with hearts for eyes smiling emojis. On Mar. 28, Madonna posted sexy several photos wearing a plunging black lace lingerie set with patent leather details and over-the-knee boots. She was still wearing the same collection of necklaces and pendants, and added a sexy black moto cap.

Then on Mar. 31, Madge donned a purple Prada jacket estimated to cost around $2,410.00 over a super low-cut corset top. She wore her hair in the same long, straight style as seen in the Apr. 2 photos, and again rocked the stacked necklaces and pendants as her jewelry. Madonna has been serving up some seriously sexy looks all week, so ending on a Friday by wearing nothing at all seems very apropos of the envelope-pushing singer.