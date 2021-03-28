Madonna, 62, Poses In Sexy Black Lingerie & Over-The-Knee Boots As She Has ‘A Moment Of Self Reflection’

Madonna channeled her sexy look from the ‘Justify My Love’ video as she snapped a series of selfies, including one on a bed!



Madonna, 62, nearly broke Instagram with her latest photos! The superstar wore a black lace lingerie set with patent leather details and over-the-knee boots as she snapped the selfies posted to Instagram on Sunday, March 28. “And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection…………..Madame,” she cheekily captioned the photos. She also added a military-style black cap with a chunky gold chain for an ’80s vibe, along with a silver charm-style necklace. In the first photo, Madge looked directly into the camera as she sat perched in her bathroom.

In the next, the singer channeled her once-banned “Justify My Love” video as she sprawled onto a bed. Her makeup appeared to be fully done, as one eye peeked under her hat to reveal a seductive smokey eye and black liner. At 62, she looked absolutely flawless with her toned tummy and physique in all three photos, including the last where she gave a full frontal view. It’s unclear if the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer — who has been dating Ahlamalik Williams, 26 — was dressed up for a photo shoot, or simply for her own pleasure at home.

Madonna has previously been open about her intensive six day a week workout schedule. Her trainer Craig Smith explained he designs 30 minute workouts for her to do, which “vary” from day-to-day. “She does a combination of circuit training, interval training, and resistance training,” he said to Daily Mail. “Dance is obviously a huge part of that,” he added, explaining she uses 2.5 to five pound weights for barre training, in addition to doing yoga, martial arts and boxing. He also detailed upper body routines, which include planking for up to 80 seconds, push-ups and isolated core training.

The Michigan native — who is mom to Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco, 20, Mercy, 15, David, 15, Stella, 8, and Estere, 8 — recently went viral over a photo controversy dating back to 2015. A TikTok user alleged that Madonna used an old photo of hers and photoshopped her face in while promoting the album Rebel Heart on Instagram. In the snap, Madge rocks blunt brunette bangs as she poses on a coach while wearing a checkered skirt and t-shirt. The TikTok user can be seen wearing the exact same outfit and posing in the same position in what she claims is the original photo. “When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking),” the user posted along with a side-by-side.