Paulina Porizkova, 55, Rocks Sexy Black Lingerie & Spills About Her Sex Life

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has opened up about her attitude towards sex, and how she was impacted by the progressive sex education in Sweden.

Paulina Porizkova has shared a stunning new snap wearing black lingerie, along with a lengthy caption about her attitude towards sex. The blonde beauty, 55, took to Instagram on March 25 to post a photo of herself posing in a lacy black bra with matching underwear, thigh-high socks, garters, and black boots — see the pic here. “Having been raised in Sweden in my sexually formative years, I can honestly say I’ve never had sex FOR a man. Meaning, to PLEASE a man,” she began. “Sure, if you are in a long term relationship, sometimes you will do your partner a favor. But that’s love. Can you have sex without love? We all know this is not a problem for men. But most women insist on a connection before they are turned on.”

The Czechoslovakian born model continued, “This may be basic biology: when having sex, it’s always the woman who gets stuck with the check. So, it would make sense she makes sure she can trust her partner. But since the advent of the pill, women have choices. Not as many as men, to be sure, but way more than in the past. So is this still relevant response to sex a social construct, or a biological inevitability?”

Paulina then argued that women feel “more pleasure from sex” than men, adding, “We can have multiple orgasms, and have sex far longer. It’s true that when one is in love, the sexual act takes on the ‘making love’ aspect. It enriches and brings sex to another level. But what’s wrong with basic sex? After all, you don’t need to every meal to be a gourmet delight. Most of the times you eat to satisfy your body.” She concluded her caption with a message to her male followers: “GENTLEMEN, this is NOT an invitation to make lewd comments. I’m truly curious how my fellow sisters feel about this topic.”

“You are sensationally beautiful in mind spirit and body Paulina,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Thank you for sharing your insight on this. Makes perfect sense.” Her post came just a few days after she took to Instagram to offer her opinion on pretty privilege. She wrote, “Being pretty is not a privilege. It’s a gift. The difference? Privilege is an advantage, a benefit. Beauty may confer those on you, but is not one on its own. What you do with the advantages or disadvantages of beauty is up to you.”