Madonna, 62, Takes Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, On A ‘Special’ Getaway To Kenya

Madonna took to Instagram to share some personal snapshots and video of her and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams ‘dancing’ and sharing ‘a daily prayer’ while visiting the Pokot Tribe in the Baringo Valley.

Madonna, 62, shared a series of photos and videos of her time in Kenya to her Instagram on Jan. 10 and opened up about a “special moment” she had with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, and some of her children, who all joined her. The singer looked radiant with pink hair in the posts and wore various outfits, including a hat with a green jacket and a bandana during one of the gatherings. “Visiting the Pokot Tribe in the Baringo Valley was a special moment for all of us. They invited us to dance with them and shared their daily prayer of thanks. 🇰🇪 #pokot #kenya @ahla_malik @legit.rbn,” she captioned one of the videos she shared, which showed her and Ahlamalik mingling with the tribe and showing off moves.

In another post, Madonna and her beau, who was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and a similar bandana to hers, are posing for a pic with the tribe while bending down and giving the camera serious looks. In a second pic, they’re walking with their arms around each other in outfits that are different shades of blue and Ahlamalik is holding a beverage. Others show Madonna walking on her own and taking in her surroundings at a campsite.

The lovebirds started their journey in Kenya on Dec. 30 with Madonna’s kids, including sons Rocco, 20, and David, 15, daughter Mercy, 14, and 8-year-old twins, Estere and Stella. The “Cherish” crooner previously shared a video of one of her daughters looking out at the scenery from a plane and the next day, they stopped at her “home away from home”, the Home of Hope orphanage in Malawi. They spent some time with the children there.

She went on to continue to document some other places she visited on the trip, like “David Bandas Ancestral Village” on “the last day of 2020” and Mercy James Pediatric Hospital, which Madonna’s Raising Malawai foundation helped open three years ago. She and Ahlamalik were also seen sitting side by side on a bus to the Jacaranda orphanage in Blantyre and enjoying a music class. More pics showed their dining experience, tent, and a chess game between them and other travelers.

Madonna and Ahlamalik’s latest trip to Kenya is just one of many getaways and family gatherings they’ve shared together since they began dating in 2019. They also went on a trip to Jamaica for her birthday in Aug. 2020 and spent last Thanksgiving together.