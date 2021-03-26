Madonna Called Out & Accused Of Photoshopping Her Head On Another Woman’s Body

A woman’s TikTok has gone viral after she recalled the time that Madonna used her body in a photoshopped picture on Instagram.

Back in 2015, Madonna posted a picture of herself promoting her album Rebel Heart on Instagram. In the pic, she looks fierce with dark hair and blunt bangs, while seated on a couch in a checkered skirt and casual t-shirt. However, it appears that the body in the photo isn’t hers at all, as a TikTok user, Amelia Goldie, claims that the singer photoshopped her own face onto Amelia’s body!

Amelia took to TikTok to share the evidence. She shared a screenshot of Madonna’s photo (which is still up on Instagram), along with a magazine article that revealed the original picture of Amelia. In Amelia’s photo, she is wearing the same exact outfit and striking the same exact pose, and the bodies in both images definitely appear to be one in the same. “When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking),” Amelia wrote with the video.

After the TikTok went viral, a fan uncovered that Madonna had never deleted the Instagram, and Amelia posted a follow-up video to share this information. Fans have now begun flooding the 2015 Madonna post with comments about the photoshop accusations. “Why would you even do this?” one person wondered, while another added, “I just spent 10 minutes scrolling to say: This ain’t it sis.”

Overall, fans seemed to be appalled by Madonna’s apparent decision to go out of her way to change the way her body looked. “The secondhand embarrassment is real,” another user commented. Someone else wrote, “You need a better photoshopper. Come to me next time,” and another person commented, “Come on, why?” A lot of people were also shocked that Madonna still had the photo up after all the backlash.

However, some fans did jump to the singer’s defense. “Why are people pressed over a post from 6 years ago that is OBVIOUSLY an image she found on the Internet and reposted,” someone said. “The photoshop is so bad it’s laughable.” Madonna has not commented on the situation herself at this time.