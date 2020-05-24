Madonna, 61, Poses In Sheer Lingerie & Claps Back At Anyone Who’s Offended By The Sexy Pic

Madonna, who has spent decades shocking the world, continued with that tradition in her latest eye-popping photo!

News flash: Madonna still does not care what you think. The 61-year-old broke boundaries again by sharing an NSFW Instagram snap of her (which you can see HERE) rocking sheer lingerie on Saturday, May 23. Her chest was totally exposed in the photo which found the “Material Girl” lounging in just a bra and panties with what looked to be a blonde wig on her head. The caption of her post was a total mood as she let everyone know her true feelings about why she shared the pic. “Current Wardrobe Sitch………………And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F*^ks Given,” she wrote. “Thanks for coming to my Graduation Ceremony! Class of 2020!”

A whole bunch of celebrities from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria, Jersey Shore star Jenni “Jwoww” Farley and longtime pal Debi Mazar left nothing but love for her in the comments section. Mother-to-be Katy Perry, who was featured in the music video for “B**ch I’m Madonna,” clearly loved what she saw. “Omg I just enrolled in that college!” the fellow pop star wrote.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you should know that this kind of behavior is nothing new from Madonna as she’s made a history out of being shocking, much to her fan’s delight. It dates back to her earliest of years in the industry when the pop icon said that she planned to “rule the world” during an interview with the late and great Dick Clark. She’s also had several music videos banned that were deemed too racy to be seen on television including “Like A Prayer” and “Do You Know What It Feels Like For A Girl.”

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, might be following in her footsteps when it comes to pushing boundaries. The 23-year-old participated in a simulated “orgy” during Art Basel in Miami last year that was nothing short of absolutely stunning to witness.