Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Rocks Devil-Inspired Corset Dress On NYFW Runway

Madonna’s 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon channeled the devil as she walked the runway for Luis De Javier’s New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 15. The model showed some skin in a super tight, super short red leather dress as she strutted her stuff down the runway at the Angel Orensanz Foundation, an event space that was previously a synagogue and religious space. The red-hot dress was adorned with devil horns that popped out of the chest and she wore a distressed baseball cap with devil symbolism and small black horns as well. She paired the dress with red over-the-knee tights and black and red ombre heels, and finished her look with a red lip.

The minidress showed of Lourdes’ cleavage and drew attention to her several tattoos. She has two black butterflies inked on her left chest, the names of her brother, David, and sister, Mercy, on her left arm, the Rolls Royce emblem, and the black devil situated on her right bicep. She also has several black finger tattoos which accented her long, red nails perfectly.

Lourdes seemingly teased her devilish look in a Feb. 6 Instagram post that saw her wearing a sparkling red dress that was form-fitting and accentuated her curves. The dress was bedazzled with red rhinestones and she accessorized it with an equally sparkly silver cross necklace. She wore a similar red lip to the one she rocked during the NYFW show and had her hair down and straightened as well.

Lourdes was not the only star walking the Luis De Javier catwalk with some horns. Julia Fox, 32, turned heads in an ankle-length denim corset dress that fit her thin frame like a glove. The dress was embellished with two extremely long bull horns made of denim that jutted out of her bra cups. The mother of one drew more attention to the shocking dress by holding onto the horns as she took over the runway.

She wore skin-tight denim boots with the attention-demanding look and black latex gloves. She rocked the bleached eyebrow trend, as did Lourdes during the devil-inspired show. Several other models wore similar styles, rocking red and black latex corsets, bralettes, and skirts.