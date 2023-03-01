Josh Popper: 5 Things To Know About The Boxing Instructor, 29, Who’s Dating Madonna, 64

The 'Material Girl' singer reportedly has a new boyfriend! Find out everything you need to know about Josh Popper here!

March 1, 2023
  • Madonna is reportedly dating Josh Popper.
  • Josh is a former NFL athlete and boxing instructor.
  • He reportedly trains one of Madonna’s kids.

Madonna reportedly has a new boyfriend, just days after it was reported that she split from her prior boyfriend Andrew DarnellThe Queen of Pop, 64, has started seeing boxing instructor Josh Popper, 29 after the split, according to DailyMail. The singer even posed with the hunky fighter after one of his matches on February 12. She cozied up to him in an all-black outfit as he sported a white tanktop. “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Find out everything you need to know about Josh here!

1. Josh is a New York-based boxing instructor

While Josh hops in the ring from time to time, he also helps other people learn the art of boxing. He began sharing photos of himself showing off his boxing skills back in 2019. It’s not clear when exactly he began coaching himself, but he often shares photos and videos of himself teaching others some of his skills.

2. He founded the Bredwinner’s boxing studio

Besides being a teacher, Josh is also a business owner. He launched Bredwinner in February 2021, and the gym had its grand opening that November, according to its Instagram. The business offers boxing lessons to people of all sorts of skill levels and also hosts events like watch parties.

3. He reportedly trains one of Madonna’s kids

Madonna has reportedly been dating the boxer for a few weeks.

While it’s not clear exactly when Josh’s reported romance with the “Like A Virgin” singer began, the report from DailyMail does shed some light on to how the two met. Apparently, one of Josh’s students is one of Madonna’s children. It wasn’t revealed which of Madge’s kids is an aspiring boxer.

4. He used to play football

Prior to pursuing his career as a boxing instructor and a fighter, Josh played another very physical sport: football. He was an even an NFL athlete, playing in camps for teams like the Cardinals and the Colts. It doesn’t appear that he played in any games, but he did pursue an NFL career before switching to boxing. Besides his athletics, he also briefly worked as an insurance salesman for New York Life Insurance, per his LinkedIn.

5. He went to Rowan University

Before setting out to begin his career as an NFL football player, Josh was a student at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, according to his LinkedInWhile he didn’t specify what his major was or divulge many other details, he did say that he attended from 2011 to 205.

