Madonna, 64, Rocks Black Puffer Coat After Reportedly Cheering On BF Josh Poppers, 29, At Boxing Match

Madonna was spotted making her way through JFK airport on Friday night, March 3. The Material Girl may have been running to catch a plane, as she was reportedly cheering on her new boyfriend, Josh Popper, at his boxing match just a few hours before, according to Page Six. Late for her travel plans or not, the “Like a Virgin” singer looked chic in her black puffer coat, flower sweater and scarf.

Just days after it was reported that Madonna split from her prior boyfriend Andrew Darnell, the DailyMail reported that she had found comfort in the muscled arms of Josh. The Swept Away actress had posed with the athlete after one of his matches on February 12, and Josh shared the snap on his Instagram, writing alongside it, “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side.”

The outlet also dished on how the two new lovebirds first met, reporting that one of Madonna’s six kids was taking boxing lessons from Josh. It wasn’t made clear which of Madge’s brood — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella or Estere, 10 — had Josh as a coach, however.

Meanwhile, the iconic pop star had one very memorable night at the 2023 Grammys, and recently revealed what was happening behind-the-scenes during music’s biggest night. Madonna took to her Instagram on February 7 to share a clip of her backstage antics at she partied with the likes of Cardi B and Sam Smith. During her hilarious romp with all your favorite artists, the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker had a very brief PDA session with rapper Jozzy too!

In the same post with the outrageous video, Madonna took a moment to blast the critics of her appearance at the Grammys, calling them “agist” and “misogynist.” She began, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer [which] would distort anyone’s face!” She added, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I’m not going to start.”