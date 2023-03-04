Madonna, 64, Rocks Black Puffer Coat After Reportedly Cheering On BF Josh Poppers, 29, At Boxing Match

Madonna looked chic as she made her way through JFK airport reportedly after a stop at her new boyfriend, Josh Popper's, boxing match.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 4, 2023 3:46PM EST
View gallery
Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987
Madonna goes roller skating with help from friend at Discoasis in New York's Central Park. The pop star was surrounded by fans as she gingerly made her way around the skating rink twice. The Ray of Light singer was celebrating the release of a new greatest hits collection. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5331973 110822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fashionable Madonna stuns in a black lace dress as she leaves MJ The Musical on Broadway in New York. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Madonna was spotted making her way through JFK airport on Friday night, March 3. The Material Girl may have been running to catch a plane, as she was reportedly cheering on her new boyfriend, Josh Popper, at his boxing match just a few hours before, according to Page Six. Late for her travel plans or not, the “Like a Virgin” singer looked chic in her black puffer coat, flower sweater and scarf.

Madonna was spotted at JFk after a reported date with her new beau in March 2023. (BACKGRID)

Just days after it was reported that Madonna split from her prior boyfriend Andrew Darnell, the DailyMail reported that she had found comfort in the muscled arms of Josh. The Swept Away actress had posed with the athlete after one of his matches on February 12, and Josh shared the snap on his Instagram, writing alongside it, “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side.”

The outlet also dished on how the two new lovebirds first met, reporting that one of Madonna’s six kids was taking boxing lessons from Josh. It wasn’t made clear which of Madge’s brood —  Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella or Estere, 10 — had Josh as a coach, however.

Meanwhile, the iconic pop star had one very memorable night at the 2023 Grammys, and recently revealed what was happening behind-the-scenes during music’s biggest night. Madonna took to her Instagram on February 7 to share a clip of her backstage antics at she partied with the likes of Cardi B and Sam Smith. During her hilarious romp with all your favorite artists, the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker had a very brief PDA session with rapper Jozzy too!

In the same post with the outrageous video, Madonna took a moment to blast the critics of her appearance at the Grammys, calling them “agist” and “misogynist.” She began, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer [which] would distort anyone’s face!” She added, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I’m not going to start.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad