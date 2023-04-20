Lourdes Leon Rocks Cutout Jumpsuit For H&M Mugler Launch: Photos

Some might say Lourdes Leon wore a jumpsuit at the Apr. 19 event commemorating H&M’s partnership with the Mugler fashion house. Others might argue that Lourdes, 26, was wearing the concept of one. Madonna‘s daughter sizzled during the New York City event in what seemed to be a deconstructed jumpsuit, one with sexy cutouts that showed off her killer flinger, ample bustline, and every single inch of her curves.

The artist known as Lolahol paired the look with some Mugler underwear, the waistband peeking out through her outfit’s sheer fabric. She opted for strappy pumps, smokey eyeshadow, and a luxurious black coat – just in case she got cold. Overall, the look was giving the quintessential marriage of fashion and sex exemplified by Mugler, which – coincidentally – is on display at the Brooklyn Museum with their Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition.

Lourdes could have easily visited the showcase before walking in the Mugler x H&M show. Though, she likely skipped it – the last time she was late to an event, Marc Jacobs wouldn’t let her in (punctuality counts.) Plus, Lourdes already saw the exhibition: she was on hand during opening night, wearing a catsuit with sheer cutouts. This outing continued her momentum as one of the most in-demand models in the fashion world, which carried her to the runway of Luis De Javier’s New York Fashion Week show. There, she wore a red corset dress with matching knee-high stockings while strutting her stuff.

With Lourdes becoming synonymous with Mugler, one might expect her to appear at other events supporting the house’s collaboration with H&M. The store announced the collab in March, saying that their new collection of sheer outfits and denim looks “unites the house’s history with its present and future, offering various Mugler classics and signatures,” per a press release. The collection boasts sharp shoulders and “fluid transformational cross-gender styling.”

“It is truly an honor to collaborate with H&M,” added Casey Cadwallader, Creative Director at Mugler. “The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house, and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons.”