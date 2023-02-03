Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Refused Entry Into Marc Jacobs Show After Arriving Late: Watch

Lourdes Leon, 26, was denied entry into a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on Thursday, February 2, and the entire incident was captured in a TikTok video. Madonna‘s daughter was seen arriving at the Park Avenue Armory with a male friend, but security stopped her at the stairs and refused to let her inside. According to the TikTok, Lourdes had arrived at the show exactly at 6 PM, which is when it started. Ironically, the brunette bombshell was named the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign.

Lourdes stood at the stairs with her friend and they tried convincing the security to let them inside, but the security wouldn’t budge. A few fans who were outside the venue started chanting “Let her in!” at the security team, as seen in the TikTok. But the fan support didn’t work, and Lourdes and her friend eventually walked away from the Park Avenue Armory and never got to enjoy the fashion show.

Lourdes still looked gorgeous for her night out, even though things didn’t go as planned. She wore a full denim ensemble that included a busty top and a matching coat that she wrapped around her arms. Lourdes also rocked a pair of white stiletto boots and carried a denim handbag to go along with her fabulous outfit. It’s unclear where the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon went after she didn’t get into the fashion show.

You’d think Lourdes has an in with Marc Jacobs thanks to her major gig with the fashion brand two years ago, but apparently that’s not the case. The gorgeous model did a photoshoot for the brand when she was named the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign, which was unveiled on February 16, 2021. Lourdes posed in a number of avant-garde looks that were both colorful and floral. One of the outfits that Lourdes modeled was a flower power co-ord paired with campy rainbow knee socks.

Lourdes’ photoshoot for Marc Jacobs fueled major nostalgia from her mom’s career. Remember, Madonna, who is now 64 years old, has posed on the cover of Vogue multiple times over the past decades. In 1984, the pop star memorably did a shoot in Munich, Germany, when she was just about the same age that her talented daughter is now.