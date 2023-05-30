Lourdes Leon, 26, Opens Up About Her Sexuality While Modeling Thong Leotard For ‘The Face’ Magazine

Lourdes Leon, 26, posed in some eye-catching looks and talked openly about her sexuality, in a new feature for The Face Magazine. The daughter of Madonna flaunted a thong leotard under a black leather jacket as she sat on a motorcycle, in some of the snapshots, and a black bra and black, red, and white shorts in others. She also showed off her natural dark hair as well as a light pink color for the various looks.

In the interview that accompanied the photos, Lourdes admitted to being “painfully straight” and has no interest in dating women. “I don’t like girls. I’m painfully straight, it’s terrible,” she told the outlet. “I wish it wasn’t so, but unfortunately these are the cards I’ve been dealt. I am cursed, plagued with liking these men.”

The beauty, whose father is Carlos Leon, added that she “would definitely say just, like, avoid boys at all costs if you want to be focused on something,” as she talked about how some people “think that getting with someone else is gonna be the thing that helps them to get over their old thing, but really it just prolongs those feelings.” She went on to call that attitude and those action as “the real spiral,” and said, “the best thing you can do is just be horny for yourself.”

Lourdes also opened up about what life was like for her growing up with a famous mother and said she was “well behaved” as a child. “I feel like I was so well-behaved. But I don’t know, maybe my mom would say otherwise,” she explained. “I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn’t well-behaved. Manners were very important to my family growing up.”

When Lourdes isn’t opening up about her life in interviews, she’s either modeling or following in her mom’s footsteps by making music. Last year, she released an EP called Go, and its filled with songs that Shaad D’Souza described as “sexy, sinuous vibe music.” The single, “Cuntradiction,” had its own music video, which featured Lourdes singing her heart out in a white tank top and matching underwear. The EP’s first single, “Lock&Key” was also released last year.