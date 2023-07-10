Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization: ‘I’ll Be Back With You As Soon As I Can’

Madonna broke her silence after suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” on June 24. The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker, 64, gave her fans an update on the hospitalization and the recovery in a statement on her Instagram on Monday, July 10. She revealed that she’s been getting better and thanked her fans for sending “positive energy” during this difficult time. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote.

Madonna continued and revealed that after her kids, her first concern was being able to perform for her fans on her upcoming Celebration tour. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she wrote.

The popstar explained that she planned to reschedule the North American leg, but to kick off the tour in Europe in October. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can,” she wrote.

The Material Girl’s message came after she was transported home from the hospital by a private ambulance on Thursday, June 29. Page Six reported that a police escort led the vehicle to the New York City residence. A source also told CNN that the global icon is “in the clear.” The statement came shortly after reported sightings of her walking around with a friend in the Upper East Side came out.

Madge’s update also came after her A-list friends took to their social media to confirm that she was getting back to her old self. Longtime pal Rosie O’Donnell posted a throwback photo of the pair on her Instagram with the caption, “she’s feeling good 👍🏽 #madonna #love,” while Madge’s “True Blue” video vixen friend, Debi Mazar, shared a pic of the two troublemakers (below) on her Instagram, writing, “Get well Sis! Rest,Restore,Reboot! Strongest gal I know…To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting! #Warrior #Lioness💪🏽❤️💪🏽❤️💪🏽❤️.”

There’s been no shortage of speculation about the pop icon’s health over the last day. It all started when Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, released the statement about her “serious bacterial infection” on Wednesday afternoon. While he said a “full recovery is expected,” he noted Madonna was “still under medical care.” Her upcoming Celebration tour, which was to kick off on July 15, had also been put on pause. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Guy added.

After the news broke of Madonna’s tour being postponed, Page Six reported that the star was “found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital,” where she was “intubated for at least one night” in the ICU “before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering.”

Since then, Madonna’s sons, Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 17, have been snapped coming and going from the star’s home on NYC’s Upper East Side. The “Girls Gone Wild” singer’s eldest daughter Lourdes, 26, has also been by her side, according to Page Six. Madonna is also mom to Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella. Just last week, the superstar attended the twins graduation from elementary school and shared photos from it on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Madonna’s worldwide Celebration tour, slated to captivate audiences up until January 2024, was to start in North America in July and then head to Europe before returning to the United States. Even though fans are massively disappointed at the postponement, they are still Madonna’s loyal subjects and have inundated their queen’s social media accounts with an outpouring of love and support for her swift recovery.