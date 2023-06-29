Rocco Ritchie, 22, Seen Arriving At Mom Madonna’s Apartment After Her Hospitalization

Rocco Ritchie was spotted arriving at his mom Madonna’s New York City residence, after it was revealed that she’d been hospitalized with a health issue, on Wednesday, June 28. Rocco, 22, was spotted heading into the building with a bag in hand. Madonna’s younger son David Banda, 17, was also seen outside of his mom’s apartment, as the singer, 64, was hospitalized.

Rocco kept a low profile as he made the stop at his mom’s home. He wore a striped polo shirt, blue dress pants, and a pair of black shoes. He also sported a pair of sunglasses, as he carried the bag over his shoulder. David wore an off-white t-shirt, jeans, and his own set of shades as he stopped by his mom’s apartment. He also had his headphones in, while heading to the building.

Madonna’s manager Guy OSeary announced that she’d been hospitalized, forcing her to postpone her long-anticipated Celebration tour. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

The “Material Girl” singer was reportedly “found unresponsive” and “intubated for at least one night,” according to Page Six. Despite the medical emergency, she’s expected to make a full recovery. The outlet said that Madonna’s eldest child Lourdes Leon, 26, has been “by her side throughout the ordeal.”

Rocco and David are Madonna’s second and third oldest children, respectively, and her only sons. She had Rocco with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and she adopted David. Besides Lourdes, she’s also a mom to daughters Mercy James, 17, Stella, 10, and Estere, 10. She shares Lourdes with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, while Mercy and the twins were all adopted. While the postponed tour dates have yet to be announced, the concert series would be the singer’s first outing since her Madame X theater tour ended in 2020.