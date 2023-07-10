Madonna Seen Out Walking With A Friend 2 Weeks After Health Scare: Report

Madonna reportedly had 'no trouble walking' around New York City over a week after she was discharged from the hospital.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 10, 2023 8:16AM EDT
View gallery
Madonna seen leaving Oswald's Private Members club in soho after partying with FKA Twigs. Madonna was seen flashing her endless bling as she stepped out dripped in Jewellery. Madonna was seen flashing a diamond M ring as she left the members club in dark shades. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5313761 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) walks off the field against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, in Detroit Browns Bills Football, Detroit, United States - 20 Nov 2022
Sam Neill Sam Neil press conference, 52nd Sitges International Film Festival, Spain - 11 Oct 2019 The actor will receive an honorary award at the Sitges Film Festival.

Madonna, 64, was seen in New York City after recovering in the hospital from a bacterial infection. The “Material Girl” singer went on a walk with a friend in the Upper East Side on Sunday, July 9, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that Madonna — who came home from the hospital on June 29 after a five-day stay — “looked happy” on her stroll in the Big Apple and had “no trouble walking, though seemed to be taking her time.” The mother-of-six reportedly wore a big hat, a pair of sunglasses, and Nike sneakers.

Madonna
Madonna (Photo: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

Podcaster Lauren Conlin took to TikTok to share photos of Madonna out on her walk in NYC. In the images, the “Hung Up” hitmaker leaned on a lamppost while waiting to cross the street with her blonde friend. Madonna had on a short-sleeved blue shirt and a pair of matching shorts. Fans rejoiced over the singer’s recovery in the comments section of the video. “Thank you so much for sharing!!!! Fans were worried for weeks,” one person said. Another fan wrote, “Thank God she’s fine and ready to rock!”

@laurenconlin4

#MADONNA #madonnafans #madonnaforever #celebritysighting #laureninterviews #nyc #newyorkcity

♬ Lucky Star – Madonna

On June 28, news broke that Madonna was postponing her upcoming Celebration tour due to a sudden and unexpected hospitalization. In an Instagram post, Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Osear, confirmed that the music icon had been rushed to the ICU on June 24 after developing the bacterial infection. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care,” he shared at the time. “A full recovery is expected.”

Page Six reported that Madonna was “intubated” for one night during her hospital stay, and that her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was by her side. Two of Madonna’s childrenDavid Banda and Rocco Ritchie, were seen arriving at her NYC apartment on June 28 after the news went public. The following day, Madonna was transported to her NYC home by a private ambulance with a police escort. “She’s in the clear,” a source told CNN.

Madonna’s tour was set to begin on July 15 and last until January 2024. The 43-city Celebration tour was meant to highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” the press release said when it was first announced. The show would also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad