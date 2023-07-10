Madonna Seen Out Walking With A Friend 2 Weeks After Health Scare: Report

View gallery

Madonna, 64, was seen in New York City after recovering in the hospital from a bacterial infection. The “Material Girl” singer went on a walk with a friend in the Upper East Side on Sunday, July 9, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that Madonna — who came home from the hospital on June 29 after a five-day stay — “looked happy” on her stroll in the Big Apple and had “no trouble walking, though seemed to be taking her time.” The mother-of-six reportedly wore a big hat, a pair of sunglasses, and Nike sneakers.

Podcaster Lauren Conlin took to TikTok to share photos of Madonna out on her walk in NYC. In the images, the “Hung Up” hitmaker leaned on a lamppost while waiting to cross the street with her blonde friend. Madonna had on a short-sleeved blue shirt and a pair of matching shorts. Fans rejoiced over the singer’s recovery in the comments section of the video. “Thank you so much for sharing!!!! Fans were worried for weeks,” one person said. Another fan wrote, “Thank God she’s fine and ready to rock!”

On June 28, news broke that Madonna was postponing her upcoming Celebration tour due to a sudden and unexpected hospitalization. In an Instagram post, Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Osear, confirmed that the music icon had been rushed to the ICU on June 24 after developing the bacterial infection. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care,” he shared at the time. “A full recovery is expected.”

Page Six reported that Madonna was “intubated” for one night during her hospital stay, and that her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was by her side. Two of Madonna’s children, David Banda and Rocco Ritchie, were seen arriving at her NYC apartment on June 28 after the news went public. The following day, Madonna was transported to her NYC home by a private ambulance with a police escort. “She’s in the clear,” a source told CNN.

Madonna’s tour was set to begin on July 15 and last until January 2024. The 43-city Celebration tour was meant to highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” the press release said when it was first announced. The show would also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”