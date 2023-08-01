Madonna Gets Shoutout From Beyonce As She Attends Her Concert After Hospitalization: Watch

Queen B paid tribute to the Queen of Pop during her 'Renaissance' Tour performance at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 1, 2023 9:26AM EDT
beyonce, madonna
View gallery
Stockholm, SWEDEN - Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.The American pop idol performed all her latest hits wearing 9 different outfits including a live digitally 3D painted dress during the set which lasted 3 hours.Pictured: BeyoncéBACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Z.J / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blue Ivy and Beyonce performs at Tottenham Stadium for the last time. Pictured: Blue Ivy,Beyonce Ref: SPL8048148 040623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Blue Ivy and Beyonce performs at Tottenham Stadium for the last time. Pictured: Blue Ivy,Beyonce Ref: SPL8048148 040623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights

Madonna was in the house for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour on Sunday, July 30. As the “Drunk in Love” singer performed at Metlife Stadium, she gave Madonna, 64, a shout-out from the stage, about a month after she was discharged from the hospital after she struggled with an infection. Beyonce, 41, showed “love” to the singer while performing her hit “Break My Soul.”

As Beyonce strutted across the stage with her dancers behind her, she revealed to her fans that they were in the presence of none other than Madonna. “Big shout-out to the queen! Queen, mother Madonna, we love you,” she said as she walked down the catwalk.

Madonna’s night out at the Beyonce show comes just over a month after she was hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection,” which forced her to reschedule a series of her own tour dates. The “Like A Virgin” singer was discharged on June 29, and was recovering at home with her family. Weeks after her hospitalization, Madge shared a statement with her fans, thanking them for their support. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote on her Instagram. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

Madonna and Beyonce previously collaborated on a ‘Break My Soul’ remix. (Shutterstock)

While Beyonce is putting on one of the biggest tours of the year this summer, Madonna will set out on her own run of shows in the fall. After her hospitalization, she was forced to postpone the North American leg of her Celebration tour, but she will start taking the stage again in Europe in October.

Bey and Madonna did collaborate on a remix of her single “Break My Soul,” which dropped back in August 2022. “The Queens” remix came as a surprise shortly after the full-length album Renaissance was released in July of that year. Beyonce has been in the midst of her world tour promoting the album, and it’s been a certified hit, with tons of fans raving over her performances.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad