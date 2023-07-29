Beyoncé Is The Ultimate Tiffany Muse In Blue Mini Dress For ‘Renaissance’ Show: Photos

Beyoncé is redefining the game when it comes to tour fashion. The Destiny’s Child icon, 41, debuted her latest new look on the July 28 Chicago stop of the Renaissance Tour: a couture leather Tiffany & Co. mini dress in the brand’s signature robin egg blue. The dramatic, one-of-a-kind bustier style was designed by Giles Deacon in partnership with the legendary New York City jeweler, who Beyoncé has been ambassador since 2021.

Queen Bey shared several shots of herself in the gorgeous garment, including on-stage where she added a light blue tulle glove, custom Tiffany & Co. Twisted Collar Necklace and matching shoes. The Houston native was simply glowing as she modeled the dress, which accentuated her famous curves with a fitted cut and strategically placed stitching that also gave the dress a futuristic feel. Several images also showcased her Tiffany blue eyeshadow and additional silver jewelry.

Just last week, Tiffany & Co. revealed they were launching a collaboration with Beyoncé for their 2000s favorite, the “Return To Tiffany” line. Dubbed the Tiffany® x Beyoncé Collection for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, the line is described as a “reinterpretation” of the Return To Tiffany motif with “iconography” from the tour. 100% of the line also benefits the ABOUT LOVE Scholarship program, which is a joint partnership between the jeweler, BeyGOOD and Jay-Z‘s the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Beyoncé also wore a unique chain dress from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line in Toronto for her July 8 show, marking her first North American concert. The barely-there mini — inspired by Elsa’s mesh and Diamonds by the Yard lines — was created from 150 feet of mesh ribbon woven with 300,000 rings through the mesh, side panels and shoulders to come together. She shimmered and sparkled in the gorgeous history making dress in Canada, which will surely be a museum piece in years to come.

The GRAMMY winner’s latest tour is in support of her 2022 album Renaissance, marking her first full-length album since 2016’s Lemonade. The all-dance album is inspired by gay club culture, which Beyoncé revealed was also a tribute to her late gay Uncle Jonny who died of AIDS at the beginning of her career.

