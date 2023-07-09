Beyoncé Dazzles In Sexy Mesh Chain Mini Dress By Tiffany & Co. Performing In Toronto: Photos

Beyoncé‘s tour looks have been slaying since she started the “RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR” in Europe — and her latest mini dress is no exception. The superstar, 41, stunned in a custom chain mesh dress by Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line as she took the stage in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, July 8. The sexy barely-there number was glimmered and dazzled under the lights as she wowed the audience at Rogers Center during the lengthy concert, which has been generation headlines for her various outfits. This particular one left little to the imagination, but Beyoncé pulled it off better than anyone else could.

The unique one-of-a-kind dress drew inspiration from some of the late jewelry designer’s most famed designs: Diamonds by the Yard and Mesh. Sparkling chains that mimicked fabric were adorned with bazel-set stones for the ultimate sparkle and sensual look and feel. Per Tiffany & Co., the handcrafted dress took over 200 hours to make, and was created rom 150 feet of mesh ribbon woven with 300,000 rings through the mesh, side panels and shoulders.

Beyoncé accessorized the gorgeous dress with additional jewelry from the brand, including Vintage Tiffany & Co. Swirl Earrings in Gold and Diamonds, as well as a Custom Tiffany & Co. Victoria Diamond Anklet in Platinum.

The former Destiny’s Child member has had a working relationship with the New York based jewelry company since 2021. Alongside husband Jay-Z and daughterBlue Ivy, 11, the “Love On Top” singer starred in the brand’s About Love campaign, which included Queen Bey wearing the one-and-only Tiffany Yellow Diamond. The legendary stone, made famous by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany, is known to be one of the largest yellow diamonds ever found at 287.42 carats back in 1878. Lady Gaga also sported the $30 million stone when attending the Academy Awards in 2019 as a nominee, as has American socialite Mrs. E. Sheldon Whitehouse back in 1957 — meaning only four women have ever worn the necklace in history.

Beyoncé has shown no signs of slowing down since kicking off her tour in Paris last May, hitting cities like London, Barcelona and Amsterdam. Last night’s Toronto show marks her first North American date, with upcoming cities including Nashville, Chicago, and Detroit. The mom-of-three is scheduled to be on the road until her final show in Kansas City on Oct. 1, unless the tour is extended. Of note, the star cancelled her Pittsburgh concert on Aug. 3 but an explanation has yet to be given.