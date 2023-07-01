Michelle Williams Says She Didn’t Want 2004’s ‘Destiny Fulfilled’ To Be Last Destiny’s Child Album

Michelle Williams, 42, recently spoke out about Destiny’s Child‘s last album, Destiny Fulfilled, which was released in 2004, and how she never wanted the group’s music to end there. The singer, who was part of the musical trio that also included Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, appeared on The Terrell Show and admitted the original “plan” was for them to go off and do solo projects, but still come back and continue the group as well. Instead, they ended up musically going their separate ways in 2006.

“I didn’t want it to be. I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last album,” she said, when asked how she felt about the last release. “But that’s the way it is. But if it was up to me, we’d still be flip flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group solo.”

“I don’t know [why it was the last album],” she continued. “I promise you I don’t. I promise you I don’t. I’m quite positive that, should we and want to do one, I know the door is open for us to do that.”

Although Michelle didn’t give specific details about a possible future reunion, Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, recently told ET that a reunion will be based solely on whether or not the three singers would want one. “It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” he said. “And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

He also said he understands that a reunion would bring a lot of joy to Destiny’s Child fans. “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he explained. “And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”