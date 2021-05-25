Breaking News

Michelle Williams Admits She’d Love To Have A Destiny’s Child Reunion & ‘Mini Tour’: I Want To Do Another Album

Destiny's Child
Shutterstock
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2013 file photo, members of Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams, perform at Super Bowl XLVII, in New Orleans. A reunited Destiny's Child took the stage at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Destiny's Child (l-r) Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, Letoya Luckett and Latavia Roberson at The 12Th Soul Train Awards In La .1998 Credit: 07596515Globe Photos/MediaPunch /IPX
Destiny's Child arrives for the 43rd annual Grammy Awards Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2001, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield)
FILE - This Oct. 25, 2004 file photo shows members of Destiny's Child, from left, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas. The R&B trio announced Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013, that they will release a new track called “Nuclear.” The song is the group's first new offering since 2004. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, file) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Director / Senior Editor

In her new book, ‘Checking In,’ the singer raises fans’ hopes by saying that she’d love to get the girl group back together.

Michelle Williams would love to reunite with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland to release new music and go on tour. The 41-year-old dropped that little nugget of information in her new book, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours.

Fifteen years after the hitmakers split up, the singer admitted that she’d love to give Destiny’s Child another whirl. “Now, I would be lying if I said I wish we weren’t still together,” Michelle wrote. “I don’t know if I want to do another 60-city tour. We ain’t 25 anymore, you feel me? But I am going to just put this out in the atmosphere: B, Kelly, if you’re reading, we could always cut a short album, maybe do a mini tour. Popeyes on me!”

Destiny's Child
Michelle Williams (right) is keen to reunite with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland for a mini Destiny’s Child tour. (Shutterstock)

Although she was a member of the group when they released monster hits like “Bootylicious,” Michelle’s spell in Destiny’s Child was a lot shorter than her bandmates who started singing together when they were kids. When the group had their breakout hit, “No, No, No” in 1997, Beyoncé and Kelly were just 16 and they were already well seasoned performers.

Michelle didn’t join the group until 2000 after founding members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett left. Six years later Destiny’s Child broke up. In her book, Michelle admitted it “felt like someone had detonated something nuclear in my life” when the group parted ways professionally.

“But, looking back, I shouldn’t have been that surprised,” she wrote. “I mean, the name of our last album was Destiny Fulfilled.” “Logically, I could see how Kelly and Beyoncé were ready to be done,” Michelle added. “They’d been in Destiny’s Child since they were 9-years-old – much, much longer than I had.

“And for them, it was a good time to end. But emotionally I was spinning like a top. In fact I had a hard time even believing it.” The singer admitted that she was “in denial” and thought the group would do “a couple more tours.”

Michelle Williams' book, 'Checking In.'
Michelle wrote about the Destiny’s Child split in her new book, ‘Checking In.’ (Courtesy of Thomas Nelson)

Michelle, whose book recounts her battle with depression, admitted that the “disappointment” that followed “threatened to pull [her] under like a riptide.” Despite her pain, however, the singer noted that she didn’t lay “blame” on anyone, “because no one did anything wrong.” “But, as is expected in anything that ends before you want it to,” I was just plain sad,” she wrote.

As Destiny’s Child fans know, Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle have reunited on stage a handful of times since their 2006 split. In 2018 they ran through a medley of their hits during Beyoncé’s headlining performances at the Coachella music festival. They also wowed fans during the Texan’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013.

Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours is available now.