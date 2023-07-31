Beyonce Twins With Blue Ivy, 11, In Sequin Super Bowl Jerseys At Her Concert: Photo

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy looked fabulous while they rocked matching orange football jerseys in new photos, which you can see here, shared on the singer’s Instagram. The Lemonade singer, 41, and her daughter, 11, were all smiles as they stood backstage at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium on Sunday, July 30. Bey shared a number of different concert photos with the outfit, with a photo of her and Blue backstage, as well as one from her daughter joining her to dance in the concert.

The jerseys were orange and blue with sequins with the numeral “IV” in camo on the front. Beyonce wore her dress over short shorts and thigh-high camouflage boots. In the backstage photo, she flashed a peace sign and also sported a large, round hat and sunglasses as she wrapped her arm around her daughter. Blue matched her mom but wore longer camo pants.

Tons of fans left compliments for the singer and her daughter in the comment section, with some joking that it was actually Blue’s show. “Blue is so beautiful,” one fan wrote. “I love that her confidence is growing every show she performs and getting to see her personality.”

Blue has been joining her mom on stage throughout the Renaissance tour for the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade.” Beyonce’s daughter joins the dancers and shows off her own skills during the two songs, and fans have been overjoyed to see the mother and daughter take the stage together. During the Detroit concert, Beyonce joined in with the rest of the crowd as they chanted Blue’s name. Some fans have even made signs specifically for Blue to wave at the concerts.

Blue is the oldest of Beyonce and her husband Jay Z’s three children. Other than the preteen, the couple also have twins Rumi and Sir, both 5. During one of the earlier, European concerts, Rumi showed love to her big sister while she performed, as she held up a sign that said, “We love you, Blue,” from a private viewing box.

