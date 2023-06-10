Blue Ivy, 11, Reacts To Sign Cheering Her On As She Performs With Mom Beyonce: Watch

Blue Ivy Carter gave a look of surprised as she noticed a fan of her own in the audience! The 11-year-old was once again on stage with mom Beyonce during the Renaissance World Tour when a sign cheering her on caught her attention during the show on Thursday, June 8. Just before breaking down into her epic dance routine for “My Power,” a fan close to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stage yelled, “Hey, Blue” prompting the pre-teen to look over. She then gave a look of surprise as she appeared to read a sign saying, “GO AWF BLUE! #IVY LEAGUE.”

Blue Ivy was surprised last night when she spotted a sign for her in the crowd in Barcelona. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Akg9ETy1qi — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) June 9, 2023

Blue then got right to her memorized routine as she danced alongside her mom, 41, not missing a beat as she wore a cool all-red outfit. The appearance was one of two during the jam packed evening, as Blue also popped out to dance during a remixed version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest child has made a few surprise appearances during the sold out tour, which kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden last month: she made her initial debut in Paris rocking a futuristic silver outfit. She then returned to the stage in London, surprising the Beehive (a nickname for Beyonce’s fans) in the UK. The song “My Power” appears on the 2019 soundtrack for Disney’s live action reboot of The Lion King, which was dubbed The Gift — and also served as a full-length Beyonce album.

Shortly after her first performance in Paris, Beyonce took to Instagram to applaud Blue Ivy’s incredible dance skills. “My beautiful first born… I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the Houston native penned on May 29 via Instagram, sharing a photo and two professionally shot videos of the 11-year-old on stage (and absolutely slaying). “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” the GRAMMY winner signed off. The caption marked a rare one for Beyonce, who typically posts her Instagram photos without one at all.