Madonna Licks Her Guitar While Rocking Fishnets In Sexy New Video: Watch

Madonna got a little intimate with a guitar in an eyebrow-raising new video posted to social media!

March 31, 2023
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Image Credit: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

Yummy. Pop legend Madonna licked a magnificent guitar in a sultry new video posted to Instagram on Friday. In the March 31 clip, the “Vogue” singer, 64, crouched on the ground as she caressed the strings of a black guitar, turning to lick it at one point, and then cradling the handle lovingly on her shoulder. She rocked fishnets with a lime green shirt, and wore her red hair parted down the middle in long waves. The controversial star accessorized with statement sunglasses, an oversized black puffer jacket, and a pair of fingerless gloves for the provocative clip. “Is it possible to Fall in Love with your Guitar?” she captioned the clip alongside emojis of a guitar and a heart. She completed the post with the hashtag #celebrationtour.

Her nearly 20 million followers were there for the sexy moment, and took to the comments thread to gush. “It’s possible to fall in love with more tour dates too,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Madonna is really a legend who can do it all and that’s why we love you.” “Here I am, envying a guitar on a Friday,” remarked a third.

The singer recently announced she’d be adding eight more dates to her Celebration tour, all in US cities. In a March 27 IG post, she shared a pic of herself playing the same guitar. “Excited to announce we are adding 8 more cities In the US for The Celebration Tour!” she captioned the pic. “Especially Happy to come to Nashville to celebrate Drag and the Trans community!!”

Madonna
Greg Allen/Shutterstock

The mom of six has never backed down from sharing provocative media, and in recent months has ramped her efforts up. She licked water out of a dog bowl and posed topless with a Balenciaga bag in November, has twerked on camera numerous times, and has shown off a seemingly endless collection of sexy bustiers. And it’s all part of her personae– something she will never back down on.

She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy,” an insider close to the star told told HollywoodLife EXLCUSIVELY in December of 2021. “Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels.”

