Madonna Poses Topless In New Bathroom Photos As She Bites On $3K Balenciaga Purse

Madonna continued her parade of provocative pics and videos on Monday, November 14, with a doozy — a topless photo in the bathroom. In the Instagram photo collection, the Material Girl showed off a series of photos with a pricey $3,000 Balenciaga handbag in the “Caution Tape” look made famous by Kim Kardashian. The “Vogue” singer, 64, placed the purse handles in her teeth for one especially frisky snap, as she rocked wavy strawberry toned hair, fishnet gloves, and heavy layered necklaces. She finished the look with a pair of excellent shades. “🐱in the Bag. ………………….,” she cheekily captioned the 10-pic carousel.

In other pics, Madge revealed that she was wearing a lace corset completely without a top, stockings, high heeled booties, and lacey undies. Among the strategically photographed collection was a snap of the singer holding the purse to her rear as her long fingernails jutted through the fishnet gloves. While some of her recent photos have caused considerable controversy, many of her 18.6 million followers took to the comments section to defend her sexy pics.

“LEAVE MADONNA ALONE!!!!!! (Chris Crocker voice),” exclaimed one follower. “Let The Woman Have A Good Time For Christ Sake!!!!! She’s Earned It!” “People despise a woman who refuses to grow old gracefully,” wrote another. “Madonna has never done what others wanted & I love that she won’t be a respectable ‘granny’ for them now.”

Amid an ongoing feud with highly critical rapper 50 Cent, 47, a source close to the “Like A Virgin” icon told us that the mom of six doesn’t have time for the haters. “Madonna is, and always will be, extremely comfortable in her own skin,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXLCUSIVELY in December of 2021. “Madonna knows who she is inside and out, and she will never apologize for standing in her own truth. She will never stop fighting for female empowerment. She believes everyone has the right to feel sexy. Age does not define beauty and she’s proud of what she looks like and how she feels.”

50 Cent most recently took to Instagram to troll Madonna on November 6. “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t!” he wrote, referencing her recent spate of sexy pics and TikTok videos. “Like a virgin at 64. LOL.”