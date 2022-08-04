50 Cent Takes Son Sire, 9, On Fun Father-Son Trip To Disneyland: Photo

50 Cent, 47, took his son Sire, 9, to a place where every kid dreams of going: Disneyland! The father-son duo were spotted at the Happiest Place on Earth on Wednesday, August 3. The rapper wore his name on the back of a black jersey as he walked beside his adorable young son, who he shares with model Daphne Joy.

50 looked like a true sports guru at the magical park in Anaheim, Calif. In addition to his jersey, he wore a pair of black basketball shorts, a black hat, and a pair of white sneakers. Sire, meanwhile, wore a grey T-shirt, green and black shorts, high white socks, and white sneakers. The pair seemed to be having so much fun at Disneyland together.

Sire is truly the apple of his famous father’s eye. 50, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson II, has allowed his son to enjoy incredible opportunities in his lifetime already. When he was just 2 years old, Sire landed a $700,000 contract with Kidz Safe headphones. 50 also previously revealed he set up a trust fund for Sire so that his son can enjoy the riches when he gets older.

Unfortunately, that generosity hasn’t been extended to 50’s eldest son, Marquise Jackson, 25, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins. For years, 50 and Marquise have been in an intense feud that just hasn’t let up. “It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise told Rap-Up in 2017 of his relationship with his dad. “He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened.”

In 2018, the feud escalated when Marquise hung out with the son of Supreme McGriff, one of 50’s rivals. In response, the Power star said he wouldn’t mind if Marquise was “hit by a bus.” 50 and Marquise still haven’t mended their relationship. Thankfully, 50 is extremely close with Sire and has no drama with his youngest son.