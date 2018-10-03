50 Cent’s Son Fires Back After Rapper Disses His Mom: ‘You Can Grow Up Any Day Now’

50 Cent’s son has HAD it with the rapper’s nasty messages towards his mom, Shaniqua Tompkins! See his epic Instagram clap back!

50 Cent is never afraid to share his two cents, and apparently, his son, Marquise Jackson, 20, isn’t either. The rapper got savagely trolled by his own kin on on Oct. 2, after posting a major diss at Shaniqua Tompkins, his ex, and mother of his child. When 50 publicly slandered her on Instagram, Marquise clapped back! “And y’all wonder why I don’t respect him as a man or father? You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now,” he wrote in a comment. Zing!

The rapper is not ready to wave the white flag in the ongoing feud with his ex, but it’s no wonder Marquise stood up for his mom. 50’s Instagram message might have been his cruelest yet. “See right here Shaniqua this is the life rights agreement you signed. See this paragraph says you can’t do reality TV okk. LOL get the strap,” he wrote beneath a photo of himself. The “Candy Shop” rapper then shared a second post, where he continued to slam his past flame. “you starting to look a little thirsty you ok? Child support ls over😟l don’t know what else to say, wait call Floyd he will let you strip at his joint.” Damn, 50 went there.

50 cent previously threatened to shut down Shaniqua’s forthcoming reality show, but it appears his efforts were unsuccessful. The show is very much still on! In fact, the reality star-to-be said she’s “not at all concerned,” according to TMZ. For the show, she’s planning to team up with Nas‘ baby mama for the TV stint, about urban women in business. Shaniqua added that the Power star is “powerless” and is just salty ’cause she has zero interest in his a** according to the publication.

Last year, 50 claimed he no longer had a relationship with Marquise after a fan asked him how any children he has. It looks like their relationship has only gotten more tumultuous since.