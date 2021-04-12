50 Cent Breaks Silence After Diddy Is Seen Holding Hands With His Ex, Daphne Joy: See Post

Days after Diddy was spotted hanging out with 50 Cent’s ex, the ‘Candy Shop’ rapper revealed if he and Puff are feuding over Daphne Joy.

It looked like Sean “Diddy” Combs and 50 Cent were headed for another clash. The two hip-hop moguls haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, and Fiddy, 45, is willing to feud with anyone at the drop of a hat. So, when Diddy, 51, was seen hanging out with Daphne Joy — Fiddy’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Sire Jackson — fans expected the worst. What they got was a slightly calm and rational reply (at least, rational for 50.) “Nah, me and Puff fight over business sh-t,” he posted on Apr. 9, roughly a week after Diddy and Daphne were seen in Miami. “If he like the girl, he like the girl. I don’t give a f-ck!”

50 and Daphne reportedly began dating in 2011 and welcomed Sire in 2012. A year after 50 and Daphne welcomed their son into the world, he was charged with domestic violence after he allegedly ransacked her bedroom during an argument, per Complex. Fiddy ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism and was given three years of probation. The couple went their separate ways, with Daphne starting a short-lived romance with Jason Derulo in 2015 (it was over by mid-2016). 50 is currently involved with Jamira Haines, aka Cuban Link. Diddy and Daphne haven’t confirmed (or spoken about) the rumored relationship.

Over the recent years, Diddy has been romantically linked to model Jocelyn Chew, Lori Harvey (who has since gone on to find love with Michael B. Jordan), and Tina Louise. Diddy and Tina were spotted making out on the beach less than a month after she and Brian Austin Green were seen getting cozy together. Like 50, Brian felt nothing over these PDA photos, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Brian – who was still dealing with his divorce from Megan Fox – was nowhere near ready for a relationship. Brian wanted Tina “to be happy, and if dating Diddy makes her happy, he’s all for it.”

The Bad Boy icon gave thirsty fans plenty to drink in on Apr. 3. Diddy shared a photo of him taking a dip in some beautiful tropical waters. “Welcome to the LOVE ERA,” he captioned the shirtless shot. The dip reportedly took place in the Bahamas, as Diddy was there to shoot a video for his new line of vodka, Ciroc Summer Citrus. The “LOVE ERA” also was a reference to the time that Diddy decided to go by “Love” or “Brother Love.”