50 Cent Spends Day Out With Adorable Son Sire, 7, In Cute Pic: My ‘Little Big Man’

50 Cent looked like he was having the time of his life while spending the day with his seven-year-old son, Sire, in a rare photo that he shared to his Instagram account. The father and son pair smiled at one another and looked so sweet!

50 Cent is clearly enjoying his summer and recently spent the day with his seven-year-old son, Sire, out near the water! In a rare photo of the youngster that 50, born Curtis James Jackson III, 45, shared to his personal Instagram account, the father and son appeared to be sitting at a table in a restaurant right on the water. The two looked so sweet, with 50 wrapping his arm around Sire’s waist as they chatted.

The rapper looked like such a doting dad, gazing at his son with complete focus and love. Sire couldn’t help but beam at his father, resting his arm on 50’s shoulder. “Me and little Big man SIRE,” 50 captioned the endearing photo. It’s very rare to see 50 out with his youngest son, whom he shares with Daphne Joy. But it is so clear that when these two are together, they completely light up!

Unfortunately, that same kind of sweetness hasn’t been extended to 50’s eldest son, Marquise Jackson, 22. For years, 50 and Marquise have been in an intense feud, and it doesn’t appear to be letting up any time soon. In fact, 50 spoke about his estranged relationship with Marquise during a May 5 Instagram Live chat with XXL’s Van Lathan. “It is sad, it’s a sad situation,” the rapper confessed.

“When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy, or entitlement. … His mom [Shaniqua Tompkins] developed an entitlement that could not be met,” he continued. “[Marquise] had everything I didn’t have,” said the rapper, who revealed that he’s paid over $1 million in child support. “So, with [Marquise], I noticed over the years…I blamed it on his mom for a long time. But, it’s not his mother. It’s him. I’ve gone to places where he was at, and he left.”

With so much tension between the two, 50 doesn’t appear to have any plans on building a tight bond with his eldest. A source close to the rapper even corroborated what fans had already assumed, sharing EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that “50 doesn’t plan to reconcile with his son at all or ever again, as it has been years since this has all started.” Although his relationship with Marquise is on the rocks, fans are still happy to see 50 bonding with his youngest, Sire.