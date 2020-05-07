Why 50 Cent Has ‘No Plans’ To Reconcile With Son Marquise, 22, After Years Of Feuding

50 Cent says that he ‘used to’ love his son Marquise, but that their years of feuding has caused a deep estrangement. We have why the mogul has no goal of reuniting with his adult son.

Curtis 50 Cent Jackson recently revealed that his long-standing feud with his eldest son Marquise, 22, has reached a point where he’s he no longer able to reconcile with him. At the heart of it all has been Fiddy’s ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, 44, who he admits he “blamed for a long time” for his estrangement from Marquise. “50’s relationship with Marquise’s mother has made him lose any relationship with his son. 50 doesn’t see eye to eye with Shaniqua at all and money is at the root of most of the disdain. Especially with child support being the main sticking point and how it was used in the past by Shaniqua. It has been years since this first started, the relationship or lack thereof with his son is old news,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“50 doesn’t plan to reconcile with his son at all or ever again, as it has been years since this has all started. He has other things going on in his life that he is focusing on. Now 50 certainly holds onto grudges and in this case, it is something even more since it is family. But he feels more than vindicated in believing what he believes because he is adamant that a lack of respect has been given to him by Marquise and his mother and their actions through the years have been outrageous. He can’t forgive that ever,” our insider continues.

Fif, 44, just sat down for an Instagram live session with XXL journalist Van Lathan on May 6 to promote his new book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. Van asked, “Is there any chance at a reconciliation between you and your son?” and Fiddy responded, “It’s a sad situation. When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement.”

The mogul added that he paid Shaniqua $1.36 million in child support for their son, and “His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests…So, while being a privileged child, he feels deprived.” 50 also noted that his son had “everything I didn’t have” while growing up.

“I blamed it on his mother for a long time, but it’s him. I’m going places where he has been and he left,” Fif continued. When Van asked him if he still loved Marquise, Fif said he “used to,”and that “How long can you love someone who don’t love you back.” He doesn’t expect to reconcile with his son, explaining that “I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn, but it’s the situation it is.” Then he brought up an old South Carolina family saying, adding, “Like, my grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’”