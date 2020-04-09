50 Cent Disses Son Marquise, 22, & Admits He’d Rather Have Tekashi 6ix9ine As A Child Than Him

The beef between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise, has been reignited after the rapper threw major shade at the 22-year-old in his latest Instagram Live.

It’s no secret that 50 Cent has a tumultuous history with his son, Marquise Jackson, and he brought their feud to light once again during an Instagram Live on April 8. One fan asked 50 if he had seen Tekashi 6ix9ine since his recent prison release. 50 has referred to Tekashi as his “son” many times in the past, and so the fan made the same reference while asking the question. Well, when 50 responded, he not only threw shade at Tekashi….but at his actual son, Marquise.

“Nah, I ain’t heard from Tekashi,” 50 admitted. “He’s his mother’s child now. He told on everybody. He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual [son]…f*** that n****.” 50’s history with Marquise dates back to 2008, when 50 began feuding with the now-22-year-old’s mother, Shaniqua Thompkins. The two fought over 50’s $4 million mansion, which he tried to evict her from after she claimed that he promised to give it to her. When the house burned to the ground earlier that year, Shaniqua claimed that foul play was involved.

50 was eventually cleared of Shaniqua’s accusations, but the bitter feud took a toll on his relationship with Marquise. “My relationship with my son is changing because me and his mom aren’t friends anymore,” the rapper explained at the time. Since then, they have publicly slammed each other on social media many times, and 50 even took Marquise out of his will.

In 2018, 50 took the feud to a whole new level, when he stated that he “wouldn’t have a bad day” if Marquise “got hit by a bus.” More recently, Marquise posted some shady comments about 50 in 2019. He even brought up his dad’s once-close relationship with Tekashi, and accused 50 of “playing the victim” after Tekashi was sent to prison. It’s clear this beef isn’t ending anytime soon!