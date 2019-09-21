50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 21, Slams His Father On Instagram In Wild, Angry Messages

50 Cent’s 21-year-old son Marquise Jackson took to his Instagram story on Sept. 18 to share some photos of the rapper along with captions full of shocking messages throwing some major shade.

50 Cent, 44, and his oldest son Marquise Jackson, 21, have been known to not get along, and from the looks of some of Marquise’s latest social media posts, it seems that feud is continuing! The offspring of the rapper decided to leave a bunch of shady comments towards his dad on some photos that he posted to his Instagram story on Sept. 18 and it’s definitely getting major attention. “N*ggas will wish death on you,” one comment read over a pic that showed 50 shirtless. The comment refers to 50 publicly commenting that he wouldn’t “have a bad day” if Marquise got hit by a bus in response to a photo that showed Marquise hanging out with the son of his enemy, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff. “Claim this nxgga as ya son. The play victim,” another pic, which showed 50 and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, read. This comment was referring to the bond that 50 and Tekashi shared before Tekashi was sent to prison on racketeering charges, but the “In Da Club” crooner confirmed last week that they don’t speak anymore. Check out Marquise’s messages HERE.

Marquise didn’t stop there either. He went on to post a few more photos of 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, with harsh comments. “Disrespect ya moms publicly,” one read while another had a simple laughing emoji on a pic of 50 holding a sign that read, “C’mon SON”.

50 has yet to comment on Marquise’s latest diss, but since he’s known to not have a problem with having public feuds with various people, we wouldn’t be surprised if he does come back at his son in a jaw-dropping way. Although 50 and Marquise obviously don’t get along, 50 is close with his younger son Sire, 7, who he shares with Daphne Joy, 32. Marquise’s mother is 50’s ex Shaniqua Tompkins.