Marquise Jackson: 5 Things To Know About 50 Cent Son Who He’s Feuding With

After 50 Cent tried to collect some old debts online, his son, Marquise Jackson, trolled his pops by saying Fiddy owes HIM money. As this feud intensifies, here’s what you need to know about 50’s estranged son.

50 Cent, 43, is known for being an unrepentant troll online, as his Instagram account has taken shots at everyone from Nick Cannon to Lord Jamar to the many people he says owe him money. No one can really rival his mocking ways – except one: his estranged son, Marquise Jackson, 21. Fiddy’s boy has proven he’s a chip off the ol’ block when it comes to blasting his old man online, and the latest shot came on May 23 when Marquise said his pops “owe(s) me some money too.” By the time you’re done reading this line, 50 has probably posted three different insulting memes about his son, so get caught up on who exactly Marquise is and how this feud started.

1. Marquise’s feud with his dad started with his mom. Marquise Jackson was born on October 13, 1997, to 50 Cent and his then-girlfriend, Shaniqua Thompkins. For the first ten years of his life, Marquise and Fiddy were close, according to VH1. Yet, money changes everything. In 2008, Shaniqua claimed that 50 promised to give her his $4 million Long Island Mansion. He attempted to evict her from the home, and on May 30, 2008, the home burnt to the ground. Shaniqua has made claims that foul play was involved, but 50 said in 2009 that he “has just been cleared of all the accusations,” per UPI.

2. He initially was close to his father… “When my son came into my life, my priorities changed, because I wanted to have the relationship with him that I didn’t have with my father,” 50 Cent said, and he actually has Marquise’s name tattooed on his right biceps. However, in the wake of the mansion drama, 50 revealed he and his son were drifting apart. “My relationship with my son is changing because he and his mom aren’t friends anymore,” he said in 2008.

3. …but they have been feuding for years… Things haven’t improved between 50 and Marquise since then. “If I died today, would it matter to you? I’m changing my will. It’s a simple question,” 50 texted to his son in 2012, when Marquise was 16 years old. “And this is coming from someone that didn’t wish me a happy birthday,” his son responded. “I’m taking you and your mother’s daughter out of my inheritance,” 50 fired back. “I don’t care about money, that’s my last concern, of course, we all like nice things, but it’s not everything,” his son, who was 16-years-old at the time, said.

4. …and his father once said he wouldn’t mind if Marquise were “hit by a bus.” When Marquise posted a picture of himself hanging out with Supreme McGriff, one of 50’s rivals, in 2018, the “Candy Shop” rapper wrote, “if both these little n—-s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.” Even 50 knew that wishing death on his son was a bit extreme, and he walked back the comments. “I have no ill will towards anyone living on this Earth,” he said, per TMZ. “I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had. They just spent it, over the years I repeated to get a job now they have to figure it out.”

5. He probably hasn’t met his half-brother. 50’s relationship with Marquise is the opposite of the love he has for his other son, Sire, 6. 50 and Daphne Joy welcomed Sire in 2012, and three years later, Marquise said he hadn’t met his half-brother. “

“Actually, our relationship [with 50] is still strained,” Marquise said at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards. “But, as far as on my end, it’s all love. I don’t have any problems. But maybe one day we’ll figure it out, and everything can be well. But as of right now, our relationship is still strained.” As for Sire? “I would love to meet him, though. I would love to.” Considering the animosity between Fiddy and Marquise, the chances that the two half-brothers have met is low. Here’s hoping they all “figure it out” someday soon.