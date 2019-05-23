See Comment
Hollywood Life

50 Cent’s Son Marquise Jackson Trolls Rapper Dad: ‘He Owes Me Some Money Too’

50 Cent Son Feud
REX/Shutterstock
50 cent doesn't look bothered following Money Floyed Mayweather beef at LAX airport in Los Angeles CA. 26 Jul 2018 Pictured: 50 cent. Photo credit: ROKA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA257168_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RESTRICTIONS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Los Angeles, CA - **USA ONLY** Los Angeles, CA - Rapper 50 Cent and his son Marquise Jackson arrive at LAX. AKM-GSI March 10, 2015 **USA ONLY** **MANDATORY CREDIT MUST READ: The Grosby Group/AKM-GSI** To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com 03/10/2015 Copyright © 2014 AKM-GSI, Inc. Steve Ginsburg 310.798.9111 x227 310.505.8447 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett 'After' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening Writer

The tables have turned. 50 Cent has been trying to play the debt collector, but Marquise Jackson claimed that the rapper is the one who needs to pay up — to his own son! Their feud continues.

Plot twist — 50 Cent owes someone else money? That’s what the 43-year-old rapper’s very own son, Marquise Jackson, 21, claimed in the comments section of a birthday tribute for his sister Mia Jaè on May 23. Instead of offering birthday wishes, Blue Mountain State star Page Kennedy, 42, commented, “Yo tell yo pops to pay me my money son.” But instead of defending 50, his son replied, “Sh!t he owe me some money too 🤷🏾‍♂️😂.” Perhaps not the answer Page was expecting, he replied, “Oh.”

This is a new turn in the saga of 50 demanding people to pay him back, but it’s hardly surprising. 50 and his son have blasted one another on social media in the past. Marquise even slammed his father after the rapper shaded his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins (Marquise’s mother) in Oct. 2018. Shanique was gearing up to do a reality television show, and 50 posted mean-spirited jokes like “you starting to look a little thirsty you ok?” and “Child support ls over😟.” Defending his mother, Marquise wrote on Instagram, “And y’all wonder why I don’t respect him as a man or father? You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now.”

The father-son feud continued into Nov. 2018, when 50 shockingly wrote that if his son and Kyle McGriff (the son of 50’s rival, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff) “got hit by a bus,” he “wouldn’t have a bad day.” After leaving the comment under a photo of Marquise and Kyle, the rapper attempted to do damage control by pointing out his child support receipts. “I have zero ill will towards anyone living on this Earth. The people Shanquois [sic] son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me,” 50 tweeted. “I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had.”

50 Cent Son Feud
50 Cent’s son, Marquise Jackson, claims that his dad owes him money. (Courtesy of @199viq/Instagram)

50 has had multiple bones to pick as of late, because he tried to collect alleged debts for the “Bank of Fofty” from Power executive producer Randall Emmett and BET star Jackie Long. The Power star has dissed even more celebrities as of late: Ray J, Nick Cannon, Lala Kent, Teairra Marí, Kanye West, Lord Jamar and Common. If 50 ever decided to release a diss track, he’d have a lot of material to work with.