50 Cent’s Son Marquise Jackson Trolls Rapper Dad: ‘He Owes Me Some Money Too’

The tables have turned. 50 Cent has been trying to play the debt collector, but Marquise Jackson claimed that the rapper is the one who needs to pay up — to his own son! Their feud continues.

Plot twist — 50 Cent owes someone else money? That’s what the 43-year-old rapper’s very own son, Marquise Jackson, 21, claimed in the comments section of a birthday tribute for his sister Mia Jaè on May 23. Instead of offering birthday wishes, Blue Mountain State star Page Kennedy, 42, commented, “Yo tell yo pops to pay me my money son.” But instead of defending 50, his son replied, “Sh!t he owe me some money too 🤷🏾‍♂️😂.” Perhaps not the answer Page was expecting, he replied, “Oh.”

This is a new turn in the saga of 50 demanding people to pay him back, but it’s hardly surprising. 50 and his son have blasted one another on social media in the past. Marquise even slammed his father after the rapper shaded his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins (Marquise’s mother) in Oct. 2018. Shanique was gearing up to do a reality television show, and 50 posted mean-spirited jokes like “you starting to look a little thirsty you ok?” and “Child support ls over😟.” Defending his mother, Marquise wrote on Instagram, “And y’all wonder why I don’t respect him as a man or father? You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now.”

The father-son feud continued into Nov. 2018, when 50 shockingly wrote that if his son and Kyle McGriff (the son of 50’s rival, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff) “got hit by a bus,” he “wouldn’t have a bad day.” After leaving the comment under a photo of Marquise and Kyle, the rapper attempted to do damage control by pointing out his child support receipts. “I have zero ill will towards anyone living on this Earth. The people Shanquois [sic] son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me,” 50 tweeted. “I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had.”

50 has had multiple bones to pick as of late, because he tried to collect alleged debts for the “Bank of Fofty” from Power executive producer Randall Emmett and BET star Jackie Long. The Power star has dissed even more celebrities as of late: Ray J, Nick Cannon, Lala Kent, Teairra Marí, Kanye West, Lord Jamar and Common. If 50 ever decided to release a diss track, he’d have a lot of material to work with.