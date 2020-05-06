50 Cent Doesn’t Love Estranged Son, 22, Anymore & Reveals Whether He Thinks They’ll Reconcile

Don’t expect 50 Cent and Marquise Jackson to bury the hatchet soon. The rapper admitted that his heart has grown cold for his estranged son, who Fiddy thinks is a little too ‘entitled’ for his own good.

“It is sad, it’s a sad situation,” 50 Cent, 44, said about his strained relationship with son Marquise Jackson, 22, while talking to XXL’s Van Lathan during a May 5 Instagram Live chat. During the conversation, the rapper — who was promoting his new book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter — revealed that he no longer loves Marquise and that the chances of them patching things up are slim. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy, or entitlement. … His mom [Shaniqua Tompkins] developed an entitlement that could not be met. Filtering that energy through his actual personal interests –let’s say, now he’s starting to like females. He’s conscious of what kind of shoes he wants to wear. ‘I need these Jordans, these retro Jordans.’ His mother goes, ‘Alright. I’ll get them for you, but it bothers me because you’re supposed to have more.’ So, while being a privileged child, he feels deprived.”

“[Marquise] had everything I didn’t have,” said Fiddy, who said he’s paid over 1 million dollars in child support. “So, with [Marquise], I noticed over the years…I blamed it on his mom for a long time. But, it’s not his mother. It’s him. I’ve gone to places where he was at, and he left.” When asked if Fiddy loves Marquise, he said he “used to. [but] how long can you love someone who don’t love you back?” Fiddy then remarked that he didn’t think that “that success would cost me my firstborn, but it’s the situation it is.”

“Like, my grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’ What he’s saying is, every time [I] see the boy, he shows up with somebody [I] got a problem with. What does that tell you?” Fiddy wondered if his son is hanging out with these rivals because “your enemy is my enemy,” and Marquise “sees himself that way [as 50’s enemy] to the point that he’s taking pictures with Supreme.” When asked what would have to happen for 50 to reconcile with his son, the rapper said he didn’t know. He indicated a lot would have to change on Marquise’s side before these two could be a happy family.

The interview comes after 50, Marquise, and Tekashi 6ix9ine. In the past, Fiddy used to support Tekashi but distances himself after 6ix9ine testified against the Nine Trey Bloods gang during his federal racketeering trial. When recently asked if 50 would work with Tekashi, the “Candy Shop” rapper shrugged. “I wouldn’t work with him. What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up.” Tekashi then commented on The Shade Room’s post about it, saying 50’s decision “won’t be the first time [he] abandons his son.” Though, Marquise seemingly chimed on 6ix9ine’s shade, per The Source. While jamming to “Mannequin” by Pop Smoke and Lil TJay, Marquise paused the song to say, “I don’t give a f*ck what a rat say.”