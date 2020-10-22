50 Cent Cozies Up To GF Cuban Link After Backlash For Supporting Trump

50 Cent and Cuban Link took their romance to the red carpet on Oct. 21, for a fashion event in New York City. The couple cozied up to cameras just one day after his support for Donald Trump got him in trouble with ex, Chelsea Handler!

50 Cent (neé Curtis Jackson III) and girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines enjoyed a night out in New York City on Wednesday. The Power actor, 45, and the fitness expert stepped out for a Haute Living and Watches Of Switzerland event, where 50 was the guest of honor. The rapper, who’s the cover star of Haute Living‘s August 2020 (New York) issue, attended a dinner with his girlfriend to celebrate the honor.

50 was dressed to impress in a full beige suit with white criss cross stripes and a button-up vest. He wore black dress shoes with a gold diamond strap across the toes. The producer’s black tie matched Cuban Link’s all-black look, which included a plunging leather tank and matching high-waist pants. She stepped out in a pair of open-toe stilettos with bedazzled heels.

The couple’s public appearance came after 50 Cent’s political posts on social media landed him on the cover of the New York Post. The rapper faced backlash this week after declaring his support for President Donald Trump in light of former Vice President Joe Biden‘s proposed tax plan for New York City.

The drama began on October 19, when 50 shared a photo from a news broadcast on Instagram that showed the rates at which certain areas would be taxed under Biden’s proposed plan. The image showed New York state (58%) and the rapper’s current residence, New York City (62%).

“WHAT THE F–K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “F–K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f–king mind,” he continued. In a separate post on Twitter, 50 wrote, Yeah, i don’t want to be 20 cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it!”

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

His comments weren’t received well by ex girlfriend Chelsea Handler, who 50’s had a great friendship with through the years , even after their brief fling around 2010.

“You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” Chelsea, a Biden supporter, replied to 50’s tweet on the same day he shared it. The rapper has since replied and pleaded with the comedian to not let politics get in the way of their relationship.

“[Sic] Oh my God this is affecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.” 50 wrote alongside a screen grab that showed Chelsea’s comment under his original.

The back and forth continued, with Chelsea’s most recent reply on October 21, “Hey f*cker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives Matter,” she wrote, reminding her ex, “That’s you, f*cker! Remember?” Mr. Jackson, you’re up!