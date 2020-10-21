50 Cent Begs Chelsea Handler Not To Let Politics Divide Them After She Trolls Him For Supporting Trump

50 Cent admitted his plan to vote for Donald Trump for president is ‘affecting’ his ‘love life’, when he took to Instagram to respond to his ex Chelsea Handler’s trolling comment about him no longer being her ‘favorite ex’.

50 Cent, 45, is asking his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler, 45, to not let politics and the upcoming presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden come between them one day after she trolled him for publicly announcing his support for Trump. The rapper shared a screenshot of FOX News’ coverage on his post rejecting the reported percentages of what could become Biden’s tax plan, along with the blonde comedian‘s response, which read, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend” on Oct. 21. “🤦‍♂️oh my God this is affecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and joe Biden come between us girl.#starzgettheapp,” he wrote alongside the post.

50’s post was met with a lot of comments from followers who had a mixture of positive and negative things to say. “It’s ok dude you’ve got my respect, rap wise and politically,” one follower wrote. “This man doesn’t want equality for his own ppl,” another said, while a third advised, “Don’t sweat it, way cooler chicks out there for ya 50 ✌🏼.”

Since funny lady Chelsea, who dated 50 in 2010, had been open about her support for Biden before her former beau told people to “vote for Trump” in his initial Oct. 19 Instagram post, it wasn’t too surprising that she would use humor to express her disagreement with his opinion. “👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind. 😤,” he wrote in the post, referencing claims that Biden’s tax plan, when combined with local and state taxes, could cap off at 62% for California and New York City’s top earners.

50’s post encouraging others to vote for Trump didn’t just get the attention of Chelsea and some news outlets, it also brought on a public response from Trump Senior Campaign Advisor Katrina Pierson. “I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent,” Pierson tweeted after 50 shared his supportive post. Other Trump supporters, such as commentator, Tomi Lahren, 28, also responded with words of joy and praise. “Welcome to the Trump Train!” she exclaimed.

As the Nov. 3 presidential election date gets closer, many celebrities, like 50, have been publicly sharing who they’re voting for. Other Trump supporters include Kid Rock, Kirstie Alley, and Stacey Dash, and those rooting for Biden include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.