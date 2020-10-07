Watch
Hollywood Life

Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman & More Celebs Strip To Encourage Mail-In Voting For Election

Meghan Duchess of Sussex Commonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 09 Mar 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are carrying out their final official engagement as senior royals Hat By William Chambers
Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Miguel, Ross Butler, and Brandon Flynn co-star in Levi's 2020 Vote campaign, encouraging US voters to "get educated about their voting status, voting rights, and registration information", ahead of the Presidential election on November 3. The US clothing brand has also created a series of slogan hoodies and T-shirts as part of the campaign. Jaden Smith said: "With all the change we need to see in the world - the progress we need - voting is the one way any individual can have a say in his or her future - if my generation registers and votes en masse then we control the future - but you have to vote!!!" Please credit Courtesy of Levi's/MEGA. 27 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber / Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: Courtesy of Levi's/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696742_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd (white t-shirt) addresses the protesters as they gather near the intersection of 38th and Chicago in front of the Cup Foods at the spot where George Floyd was arrested on the seventh day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 01 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. Minneapolis Police Abuse Protest, USA - 01 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Many major celebrities stripped down to their birthday suits in a new video campaign that gives Americans instructions on how to properly fill out their mail-in ballots for the upcoming presidential election.

Mark Ruffalo, 52, Sarah Silverman, 49, and more stars surprised viewers when they showed up in a new video PSA about voting at home with mail-in ballots while completely nude! The clip, which was put together by an organization called RepresentUs, featured the familiar faces proudly flaunting their bare bodies from the waist up as they gave instructions on how to properly cast a vote and submit the ballot for the upcoming presidential election so no one misses out on their chance to make their voice heard. The PSA also warned about the possible “naked ballot” a person can accidentally submit if they don’t fill it out right.

The video starts off with a mash-up of separate clips from the celebs announcing that they’re naked. Mark was shirtless and standing in front of what appeared to be a bathroom mirror in his clip as he hilariously said, “I know what you’re thinking, you’re thinking ‘Ruffalo, um, put your clothes on.” Sarah shamelessly held onto her breasts with her hands while topless in her clip and was equally as funny. “There isn’t a man behind me, these are my hands,” she says before being shown again and saying, “To be honest, I wish I could cover my hands with my boobs but here we are.”

Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo in the new PSA about voting. (Courtesy of YouTube)

Other celebs that took part in the video include Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Gad, Ryan Bathe, Naomi Campbell, Sacha Baron Cohen, who appeared fully clothed and in character as Borat, and even Sarah’s dad, Schleppy. They all counted through four steps that told viewers what they need to do during the mail-in voting process to make sure everything is done correctly. They also pointed out important facts about how certain states like Pennsylvania had two envelopes that the ballot needed to be properly placed into before being mailed out.

The eye-catching video ended with the enthusiastic bunch asking everyone to “please vote” as uplifting music played in the background. “Everyone’s voice matters in this election,” Chelsea said before Sarah dropped her hands and appropriately saluted to the camera as she stressed, “America needs you.”

Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman being funny yet serious in the PSA about voting. (Courtesy of YouTube)

Election Day in the United States takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Check out the full PSA above!