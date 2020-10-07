Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman & More Celebs Strip To Encourage Mail-In Voting For Election

Many major celebrities stripped down to their birthday suits in a new video campaign that gives Americans instructions on how to properly fill out their mail-in ballots for the upcoming presidential election.

Mark Ruffalo, 52, Sarah Silverman, 49, and more stars surprised viewers when they showed up in a new video PSA about voting at home with mail-in ballots while completely nude! The clip, which was put together by an organization called RepresentUs, featured the familiar faces proudly flaunting their bare bodies from the waist up as they gave instructions on how to properly cast a vote and submit the ballot for the upcoming presidential election so no one misses out on their chance to make their voice heard. The PSA also warned about the possible “naked ballot” a person can accidentally submit if they don’t fill it out right.

The video starts off with a mash-up of separate clips from the celebs announcing that they’re naked. Mark was shirtless and standing in front of what appeared to be a bathroom mirror in his clip as he hilariously said, “I know what you’re thinking, you’re thinking ‘Ruffalo, um, put your clothes on.” Sarah shamelessly held onto her breasts with her hands while topless in her clip and was equally as funny. “There isn’t a man behind me, these are my hands,” she says before being shown again and saying, “To be honest, I wish I could cover my hands with my boobs but here we are.”

Other celebs that took part in the video include Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Gad, Ryan Bathe, Naomi Campbell, Sacha Baron Cohen, who appeared fully clothed and in character as Borat, and even Sarah’s dad, Schleppy. They all counted through four steps that told viewers what they need to do during the mail-in voting process to make sure everything is done correctly. They also pointed out important facts about how certain states like Pennsylvania had two envelopes that the ballot needed to be properly placed into before being mailed out.

The eye-catching video ended with the enthusiastic bunch asking everyone to “please vote” as uplifting music played in the background. “Everyone’s voice matters in this election,” Chelsea said before Sarah dropped her hands and appropriately saluted to the camera as she stressed, “America needs you.”

Election Day in the United States takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Check out the full PSA above!