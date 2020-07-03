Josh Gad, Tom Felton & More Stars Rave About ‘Hamilton’ On Disney Plus — I ‘Stood Up Crying’

Just a few years ago, it was impossible to get a ‘Hamilton’ ticket. Now, the Tony winning musical has arrived on Disney Plus and is more accessible than ever.

Hamilton fans got a glimpse inside the room where it happened when the Tony-winning Broadway show arrived on Disney Plus on July 3. What was once the hardest ticket in town to get your hands on, has become available to fans all over the world on Disney’s new streaming service. However, it wasn’t just theatre fans who took to Twitter to rave about the musical, which earned its talented cast a whopping 11 Tony Awards back in 2016, but celebs too! Harry Potter star Tom Felton said he was physically moved by the filmed version of the stage production.

“Surely I’m not the only one who just stood up, crying and clapping at the TV,” he tweeted. Frozen star Josh Gad, who has been seen on Broadway and is a longtime friend of the show’s star Leslie Odom Jr., also raved about the production. “The first time I saw #Hamilton on stage at the #PublicTheater I knew absolutely nothing about what I was in for. My college classmate @leslieodomjr had told me briefly over the years that he was working on something with @Lin_Manuel that was unlike anything else that had ever been done,” he began.

Surely I’m not the only one who just stood up, crying and clapping at the TV @HamiltonMusical @Lin_Manuel — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) July 3, 2020

Josh went on to detail his first time seeing the production, with Avengers star Mark Ruffalo. “The stage is a reservoir for overhyped products, so I didn’t quite know what to expect other than an explosion of talent based on the cast involved I already knew. The lights lowered, I put my playbill aside and at intermission turned to ,y friends, also in the audience that night, @MarkRuffalo and his amazing wife Sunny and said what would become a familiar phrase out of my mouth from that point on, “Hamilton” is the most inspired piece of art I’ve ever seen.” Jimmy Fallon also took to Twitter to congratulate the cast on the release of the film.

“Happy Hamilton Day!!! I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time. What an amazing experience? The world is watching!! You changed the game,” he wrote. The show’s fearless leader Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote, produced and starred in the original Broadway production, agreed to release the film on Disney Plus despite initial plans for a theatrical release. The coronavirus pandemic prompted Lin, and Disney execs to explore other avenues — and we’re so grateful they did! You can stream Hamilton on Disney Plus now.