Rihanna, 50 Cent & More Troll Donald Trump After Melania Anti-Hand Holding Video Goes Viral

US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stands during the national anthem at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D Trump Rushmore, Keystone, United States - 03 Jul 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, in Washington Trump, Washington, United States - 02 Jun 2020
Evening Writer

Even celebrities took notice when Melania Trump seemingly swerved Donald Trump’s hand. Rihanna saw it as an opportune moment to make her own edit from the awkward footage!

Twitter users weren’t the only ones laughing over a video of First Lady Melania Trump, 50, seemingly doing everything possible to not hold Donald’s hand as they disembarked Air Force One on Aug. 16. Some of the biggest names in the music industry — Rihanna, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg — all took turns at poking fun over the viral video! First up we have Rihanna, who created an excellent edit of the awkward moment using her very own song.

Melania likes art. 🤷🏿‍♀️ #78days

In Rihanna’s remastered version, which she posted to Instagram on Aug. 17, her single person anthem “Needed Me” played over the footage of Melania seemingly pulling her hand away from Donald’s. “I was good on my own, that’s the way it was /  That’s the way it was,” Rihanna can be heard singing, which hilariously fit the moment playing out before fans’ eyes. Rihanna cheekily captioned the clip “Melania likes art” with a shrugging emoji, along with the hashtag #78days. This was a reminder that the U.S.’s 2020 presidential election, which falls on Nov. 3, is just 78 days!

Next up we have 50 Cent, the master of trolling. The rapper and producer chose to be more straight forward for his Instagram post, in which he reshared the video of Melania and Donald and simply wrote, “she don’t want to hold his hand. LOL.” Not much else had to be said!  

Snoop Dogg left this comment under 50 Cent’s repost of Melania dodging Trump’s hand holding attempt. (Instagram/@50cent)

Finally, we have Snoop Dogg, who jumped into 50 Cent’s comment section to add his own take on the marital moment. “Tuff times,” the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper wrote, and added a heartbreak emoji for emphasis.

Melania Trump seemingly swerves Donald’s attempt hand hold while climbing off Air Force One on Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Indeed, the video was “tuff” for fans to watch from second hand embarrassment, since it appeared that Melania preferred to hold her Hermès Birkin purse over her husband’s hand. Some Twitter users argued online, however, that Melania was just preoccupied with keeping her trench coat dress from flying up in the wind (although this isn’t the first time she’s been caught on camera seemingly refusing to accept Donald’s hand, after accepting his hand in marriage in 2005).

Meanwhile, their 14-year-old son Barron Trump towered over his parents’ heads as he followed closely behind. The family of three was touching down in Joint Base Andrews, a military facility.