Rihanna, 50 Cent & More Troll Donald Trump After Melania Anti-Hand Holding Video Goes Viral

Even celebrities took notice when Melania Trump seemingly swerved Donald Trump’s hand. Rihanna saw it as an opportune moment to make her own edit from the awkward footage!

Twitter users weren’t the only ones laughing over a video of First Lady Melania Trump, 50, seemingly doing everything possible to not hold Donald’s hand as they disembarked Air Force One on Aug. 16. Some of the biggest names in the music industry — Rihanna, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg — all took turns at poking fun over the viral video! First up we have Rihanna, who created an excellent edit of the awkward moment using her very own song.

In Rihanna’s remastered version, which she posted to Instagram on Aug. 17, her single person anthem “Needed Me” played over the footage of Melania seemingly pulling her hand away from Donald’s. “I was good on my own, that’s the way it was / That’s the way it was,” Rihanna can be heard singing, which hilariously fit the moment playing out before fans’ eyes. Rihanna cheekily captioned the clip “Melania likes art” with a shrugging emoji, along with the hashtag #78days. This was a reminder that the U.S.’s 2020 presidential election, which falls on Nov. 3, is just 78 days!

Next up we have 50 Cent, the master of trolling. The rapper and producer chose to be more straight forward for his Instagram post, in which he reshared the video of Melania and Donald and simply wrote, “she don’t want to hold his hand. LOL.” Not much else had to be said!

Snoop Dogg left this comment under 50 Cent’s repost of Melania dodging Trump’s hand holding attempt. (Instagram/@50cent)

Finally, we have Snoop Dogg, who jumped into 50 Cent’s comment section to add his own take on the marital moment. “Tuff times,” the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper wrote, and added a heartbreak emoji for emphasis.

Indeed, the video was “tuff” for fans to watch from second hand embarrassment, since it appeared that Melania preferred to hold her Hermès Birkin purse over her husband’s hand. Some Twitter users argued online, however, that Melania was just preoccupied with keeping her trench coat dress from flying up in the wind (although this isn’t the first time she’s been caught on camera seemingly refusing to accept Donald’s hand, after accepting his hand in marriage in 2005).

Meanwhile, their 14-year-old son Barron Trump towered over his parents’ heads as he followed closely behind. The family of three was touching down in Joint Base Andrews, a military facility.