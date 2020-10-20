Chelsea Handler Trolls 50 Cent Over His Support For Donald Trump: ‘You Used To Be My Favorite Ex’

50 Cent just lost the love of one ex-girlfriend thanks to his endorsement of Donald Trump. Chelsea Handler is dissing him after he claimed he didn’t want to ’20 Cent’ under Joe Biden’s tax plan.

It’s all about the Benjamins for Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson when it comes to who he’s voting for in the 2020 presidential election, and that has let down his ex Chelsea Handler. The proud Joe Biden supporter now says that he “used to be my favorite” ex-boyfriend, until Fif declared on Oct. 19 that he’d be voting for Donald Trump on Nov. 3, 2020. The mogul is upset with claims that Biden’s tax plan when combined with state and local taxes could put a 62 percent tax rate on top California and NYC earners, causing him to say he doesn’t want to be “20 Cent” as a result of how it could impact his bank accounts.

You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 20, 2020

Chelsea and Curtis, both 45, tried their hand at dating in 2010, and had a steamy relationship for a few months before going their separate ways. But they’ve had cute flirtations since then. In 2014, the former late night talk show host posted an Instagram photo of her skiing without a top on, and Fif wrote in the comments, “Hi haters, boy I love @chelseahandler out of control. Lol.” Her cute “favorite ex-boyfriend” trolling over Trump shows that the two still have a good sense of humor about their past. Chelsea’s other exes include former Comcast Group President Ted Harbert and hotelier Andre Balazs.

Fifty literally made headlines on Fox News and other outlets after he announced on Oct. 19 that he didn’t care that Trump “doesn’t like black people” and that he’d be voting for the tycoon because he’s scared of where tax rates could go for millionaires like himself under Biden. The rap mogul posted a TV news graphic that showed how California state and New York City residents making ver $400K would allegedly pay 62 percent of their income in taxes. However, the number didn’t say how the Golden State already has the highest income taxes in the U.S. already, no matter who is the president.

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind,” 50 wrote next to a screen grab of a TV graphic showing “Top Tax Rates By State Under Biden Tax Plan.”

As a result, Trump Senior Campaign Advisor Katrina Pierson jumped at the opportunity to share Fif’s Trump endorsement, tweeting out, “I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent.” Even conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, 28, wrote in the comments of 50’s IG post, “Welcome to the Trump Train!” However one thing EVERYBODY is forgetting is that Fif is the KING of online trolling, and could have just been looking for an attention fix with his Trump post.

On Oct. 20, Fif posted a video clip of four Fox News personalities talking about his Instagram post endorsing Trump and going after Biden’s tax plan. So his IG post literally made national news, which he has to be loving! 50 wrote in the caption, “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. i don’t like it!” lifting Katrina’s new nickname, but not mentioning anything pro-Trump. Curtis is a very wealthy man, as in Feb. 2020, Forbes magazine estimated his fortune to be $110 million.