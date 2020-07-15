50 Cent Trolls Nick Cannon After He’s Fired Over ‘Anti-Semitic’ Comments: ‘No More Wilding Out’

50 Cent took to Instagram to call out Nick Cannon and ask him what he was doing on his ‘stupid a** podcast’ after he was fired from ‘Wild ‘N Out’ for failing to apologize for making ‘anti-semitic’ comments in a June episode.

50 Cent, 45, is responding to Nick Cannon‘s shocking firing from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out by posting a trolling message to his Instagram! The rapper shared a snapshot of an article announcing the news that ViacomCBS let go of 39-year-old Nick from the show after he made some “anti-semitic” comments on a June episode of his podcast/YouTube series, titled Cannon’s Class, and added his own eye-catching message in the caption. “👀Damn nikki what the f*ck was you on that stupid ass podcast talking about?🤔No More Wilding Out Hun! (Don’t worry Be Happy).#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” the caption read.

Once 50’s message went public, his followers left various comments in the comments section and some showed support for his words while others thought he was a bit harsh. “U should be wit Nick on this one,” one follower wrote while another said, “Thank you 50. We love you forever.” A third wrote, “Thank you for for standing up against hate ♥️ stronger together,” and a fourth commented, “You know what he was talking about! So instead of u making fun of him u should stand with him & the truth!!!! 😒😒 Stand with your ppl not against them 50! 🐑”

50’s comment comes in the midst of Nick’s July 14 firing making headlines and making waves. The former husband of Mariah Carey took to his Twitter shortly before he was fired to explain that he does “not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric.”, after his comments caused backlash. After the firing, he apologized to his “Jewish brothers and sisters” via a Facebook message. “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right,” the message read.

He also went on to call out ViacomCBS, the company he’s worked with for 10 years, for the firing by demanding they apologize to him. He claimed he tried to apologize to them and “went as far to reach out to [Viacom owner] Shari Redstone to have a conversation of reconciliation,” but was met with silence. “That’s when I realized they don’t want a conversation or growth, they wanted to put the young negro in his place,” he wrote. “They wanted to show me who is boss, hang me out to dry and make an example of anyone who says something they don’t agree with.”

A Viacom spokesperson told HollywoodLife that despite his claim, Nick did not try to reach out to them after the firing. “It is absolutely untrue that Nick Cannon reached out to the Chair of ViacomCBS,” the spokesperson said in a statement.