Jay Cutler & Tomi Lahren Romance Rumor Trends On Twitter & Social Media Goes Wild: ‘Really Hot Together’

Could romance be in the air for Jay Cutler & political commentator Tomi Lahren? Twitter certainly thinks so, with one fan saying the two would be ‘really hot together.’

Jay Cutler, 37, may have a new woman in his life — according to Twitter, at least. Political commentator Tomi Lahren, 28, is believed to be dating the former NFL star and fans just couldn’t get enough of this potential new couple. Tomi, who hails from South Dakota, is best known as a FOX News contributor and host of The Blaze where she frequently expressed her right-wing political views. Although it’s unclear who started this trending rumor about her and Jay, the tweets certainly brought the laughs!

“if jay cutler is actually dating tomi lahren i hope kristen cavalari gets back at him by dating ben shapiro,” one Twitter user posted, naming conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, 36. “Jay Cutler dating Tomi Lahren??? First of all.. Who is Tomi Lahren ..and who the heck is Jay Cutler, last time I checked he was a chicago bear QB,” another pondered, while a third couldn’t help but cracking a joke. “After their first overnight date, what did Jay Cutler make Tomi Lahren for breakfast?” they wrote, adding the answer as “Turnovers.” Another added, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but jay cutler and tomi lahren are probably really hot together.”

Several folks that are “in the know” in the sports realm also jumped into the conversation, including Barstool Sports host Dan Katz. “Per my high level sources. Jay Cutler is currently not dating anyone. Carry on with your day #BackInTheCircleOfTrust,” Dan, who is based in Chicago where Jay played for many years, tweeted.

If the rumors are true, this would be Jay’s first major relationship since splitting from Kristin Cavallari, 33. Jay and the Laguna Beach alum tied the knot in 2013 after several years of dating, and share adorable kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. Sadly, the couple announced they were splitting on April 26. “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Jay wrote on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo of the pair.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” he also wrote. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” Jay concluded. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Jay and Tomi for comment.