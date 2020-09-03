T.I. Taunts 50 Cent & Dares ‘The Bully’ To Finally Set A Date For A Verzuz Battle

After months of back-and-forth, T.I. once again challenged 50 Cent to ‘set a date’ for an upcoming Verzuz Battle — and 50 wasted no time roasting his rival on Instagram!

T.I., 39, is more than ready to go head-to-head with 50 Cent, 45. The T.I. vs. T.I.P. rapper — née Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. — took to Instagram to challenge 50 to one of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s upcoming Verzuz battles. “Pullin up to smoke @50cent @verzuztv like….,” T.I. captioned an Instagram post on Sept. 3, including a photo of himself looking suave in a purple velvet tuxedo. “#BringMeTheBully @therealswizzz @timbaland MAKE THIS SCARY NI— PICK A DATE‼️” he wrote, including a prayer emoji.

The post sparked an epic back-and-forth between the Southern star and New York based rapper, which, given 50’s history, surprised absolutely no one. “These little n—- be angry, don’t worry you’ll be a Big Dog like me one day. for now you’ll just be. I like that jacket, not bad. LOL,” 50 teased, posting the same image T.I did. Never one to miss an opportunity to plug something, 50 added a reminder for followers to tune into his show Power on Starz and check out his Branson Cognac.

50 added in a second post, “Bro ya beard is not quite connecting like your music. You do know i did 10,000,000 on the second album too…you just make sure you’re at work on time. OK,” going on to bring up T.I.’s record sales. Posting a screenshot of a Wikipedia article (which can be edited by anyone) that showed T.I’s 2001 album I’m Serious sold 270,000 copies, 50 wrote, “Bro, you can’t be serious. Wait i’m sorry things didn’t go the way you wanted them to but look at the bright side you gotta job.”

Just when it seemed like the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper was done, he made a fourth post directed at T.I. that read, “even if the bee could explain to the fly why pollen is better than s—, the fly would not understand.” 50 went on, “so i just want to say to you @troubleman31 Im clear you will never understand how much better i am than you are, look even my skin is darker then yours. i’m just a better specimen of a man than you punk.”

The T.I & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star kept the momentum going with a post of his own. “I’m DYYYIIINNNN yo…Dis nigga @50cent slow af…he actually think he got a shot wit that one & 1/2 albums he got.. U washed my boi. Now cmon & PULL YO YOUNG BABOON FACE ASS ON UP & GET SERVED CURTIS‼️” T.I. posted, adding several laughing emojis and the hashtag “#BringMeTheBully.”

There’s no doubt that fans would be game for a match-up between these two! Verzuz battles have become a viral sensation since they began with Babyface and Teddy Riley back in April, with pairings like Brandy and Monica, 112 and Jagged Edge, Nelly and Ludacris and many more going viral in recent months!